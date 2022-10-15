Twitter ripped Penn State and James Franklin after blowout loss to Michigan

5
Kevin McGuire
·3 min read

It has been another tough weekend for Penn State head coach James Franklin. Penn State saw its undefeated season take its first hit of the year, and it took a beating in the process. Michigan roughed up Penn State and ran all over the Nittnay Lions in a 41-17 beatdown in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Needless to say, the Penn State Twitter army was out in full force with virtual pitchforks armed and at the ready.

Here is a sampling of the takes and rants shared via Twitter as Penn State was getting tossed around by the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

This was just ugly

Did Penn State lose to the best team in college football?

When the game firmly got away from Penn State?

Penn State looked rough out of a bye week

Sometimes it feels like that

What team is this anyway?

At least you could get some chores done?

The James Franklin takes were quite spicy

Penn State needs to be more physical in these types of games

Sometimes the simplest explanation is the best explanation

Franklin's record against top 10 teams again rears its ugly head

Hey, Matt Rhule is available...

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

Recommended Stories