Twitter ripped Penn State and James Franklin after blowout loss to Michigan

It has been another tough weekend for Penn State head coach James Franklin. Penn State saw its undefeated season take its first hit of the year, and it took a beating in the process. Michigan roughed up Penn State and ran all over the Nittnay Lions in a 41-17 beatdown in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Needless to say, the Penn State Twitter army was out in full force with virtual pitchforks armed and at the ready.

Here is a sampling of the takes and rants shared via Twitter as Penn State was getting tossed around by the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.

This was just ugly

Michigan finishes with 418 rushing yards, third most allowed by Penn State ever and most since Michigan State ran for 452 in 1997 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 15, 2022

Did Penn State lose to the best team in college football?

I don’t think it would be a stretch to vote Michigan No. 1 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 15, 2022

When the game firmly got away from Penn State?

It may get lost in ugly bottom line, but turning point came after third-down conversion pass to Singleton (to UM 27) that was wiped out by 15-yard pass interference vs. Tyler Warren, moving Nits (down 24-17) back and leading to empty series. Next play, Corum busted 61-yard TD. — Neil Rudel (@NeilRudel) October 15, 2022

Penn State looked rough out of a bye week

Coming off a bye week stale 🥴 https://t.co/IBpqtOsCAk — Allie Berube (@allieberube) October 15, 2022

Sometimes it feels like that

Oh Michigan has Penn State deep in the Walls of Jericho right now and the ropes are a long, long way away — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 15, 2022

What team is this anyway?

Penn State with more total touchdowns (2) than first downs (1), more points than plays, living that Ferentz American Dream. — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) October 15, 2022

At least you could get some chores done?

Good news is there is plenty more sunshine to get out and do something productive with your day. — Corey Hunter (@realhuntdog23) October 15, 2022

The James Franklin takes were quite spicy

We are getting completely out coached in every aspect of this game, James Franklin once again is a failure — Aaron Yustat (@AaronYustat) October 15, 2022

Penn State needs to be more physical in these types of games

Yeah, they’re good enough to win 9-10 games a year, but you’re right, until they find a way to become more physical on the lines they’ll never get over the hump. — Guy Marasco IV (@GuyMarascoIV) October 15, 2022

Sometimes the simplest explanation is the best explanation

Michigan's just better. No reason to look too deep into this one. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 15, 2022

Franklin's record against top 10 teams again rears its ugly head

2-13 soon to be 2-14 in the Franklin era against top 10 teams, not a very good record but one to get a 10 year contract…. — Don Lovre (@DonLovre) October 15, 2022

Hey, Matt Rhule is available...

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire