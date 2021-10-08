Twitter ripped Matthew Stafford for an embarrassingly bad INT vs. Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Matthew Stafford’s tenure with the Rams has gone very well. The team is 3-1, he’s putting up big numbers and the offense looks much more explosive with him at quarterback.

However, he looked liked Jared Goff on one play in the second quarter against the Seahawks on Thursday night. On second-and-goal, Stafford was flushed from the pocket and rolled out to his right.

With no one open, it seemed like he was just throwing the ball away, but he inexplicably lofted it into the end zone where … no Rams receiver was. Instead, Quandre Diggs, Stafford’s old teammate, flew in and picked off the throw for a huge turnover.

It’s hard to tell exactly what Stafford was thinking with this throw, and he was deservedly ripped on Twitter afterwards. Fans and analysts questioned where he was going with the ball, comparing it to a decision Goff would’ve made.

Recommended Stories