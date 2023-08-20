Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili’s record-setting title defense over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292

Zhang Weili’s second strawweight title reign got off to a successful start on Saturday when she defeated Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-headliner.

Weili (24-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) showed she’s still the cream of the crop at 115 pounds with a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Lemos (13-3-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in their co-main event title bout at TD Garden in Boston. In the process, she landed the most significant strikes ever in a women’s UFC fight.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Weili’s title defense against Lemos at UFC 292.

MMA Junkie

Co-main event time! Zhang Weili looks to defend her title vs. first-time challenger Amanda Lemos 🇨🇳🇧🇷 Full #UFC292 coverage: https://t.co/xhwvV2bBbk pic.twitter.com/tFsDfQMZzL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 20, 2023

UFC

A shot at greatness awaits! Amanda Lemos enters for her #UFC292 title shot pic.twitter.com/kgueEMwrvE — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

UFC

All business for the champ 💼 Zhang Weili ready to defend her title in our #UFC292 co-main! pic.twitter.com/5mx4ZXNLjK — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

UFC

Kevin Iole

Zhang in side control — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 20, 2023

Cageside Press

Big elbows from Weili! More elbows! Lemos trying to get in deep, but she's eating BIG SHOTS!!! CLEAN!!!! BIG LEFT HANDS AS LEMOS GETS TO HER, NOPE, WEILI SAI OHHH DA'RCE!!!!!! CAN LEMOS FINISH IT!!??!?!? OH WEILI DEFENDS!!! WOW!!!!!!! #UFC292 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) August 20, 2023

Belal Muhammad

She made her mad — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 20, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Weili after R1 On the cusp of a 10-8, the D'Arce attempt probably staves it off. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 20, 2023

UFC

WHAT a first round! Zhang and Lemos come out FIRING 🔥 #UFC292 — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Sean Sheehan

Lemos' coach needs to tell her to forget jiu-jitsu exists. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 20, 2023

Tracy Cortez

Great composer from the champ!! #UFC292 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) August 20, 2023

Ryan Clark

Zhang Weili is an absolute monster!! Oh my Goodness! @ufc 292 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 20, 2023

Ben Askren

Damn Weili is a freaking savage, her ground and pound is relentless! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 20, 2023

Caposa

Weili is a goddamn machine — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 20, 2023

Teddy Atlas

Lemos- Weili, wow what a round, vicious floor chess, Weili is so good. #UFC292 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 20, 2023

Andreas Hale

Zhang is a monster. She's suffocating Lemos with her pressure and not giving her room to do much of anything. 20-18 Zhang. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 20, 2023

Saidyokub Kakhranomov

Demetrious Johnson

🇨🇳 up 2 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 20, 2023

Matt Brown

Mma corners need to consider throwing in the towel more often. Just sayin — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 20, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

30-27 Weili entering the championship rounds — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 20, 2023

Alan Jouban

Physicality backed by skill. #UFCBoston — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

Dan Tom

Winning conditions were there and the analysis was on point except Lemos’ defense has been just good enough. Round 2 and 3 fliers miss… really need a sub finish now. #UFC292 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 20, 2023

Ben Davis

Zhang Weili has scored 158 strikes through 3 rounds. Lemos has scored 9. Wow. #UFC292 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) August 20, 2023

UFC

THIS IS WHERE CHAMPIONS ARE MADE 🤯 We're moving onto round 4! #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/nbo7ao6BqU — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 20, 2023

Teddy Atlas

This is why I say fighters can never be paid too much, they deserve every cent they can get. #UFC292 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 20, 2023

John Pollock

Jon Anik noting that Amanda Lemos has only "thrown" 28 strikes at the beginning of Round 4 — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 20, 2023

Cageside Press

Yeah…Weili isn't that tired lol. Lemos looking for d'arce!!!!!!! Weili defending! Weili gets her head out lol. Just too good at defending. #UFC292 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) August 20, 2023

Alan Jouban

Lemos probably gets everybody in the gym with that. #UFCBoston — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

Sean Sheehan

Lemos' corner seems like a mess. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 20, 2023

Kevin Iole

Zhang wins fourth, but it's the closest of the fight. 40-36 for Zhang. Lemos still a threat with those hands. #UFC292 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 20, 2023

Marc Raimondi

The sound of that Zhang right hand at cageside was absolutely disgusting. #UFC292 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) August 20, 2023

Kay Hansen

Lemos just doesn’t quit #ufc292 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) August 20, 2023

UFC

BJ Penn

Zhang Weili drops Amanda Lemos in Round 5 🔥 #ufc292 pic.twitter.com/OGkHfpasbc — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 20, 2023

Belal Muhammad

No quit in lemos — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 20, 2023

MMA Junkie

#UFC292 results: Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45) – to defend strawweight title Full coverage: https://t.co/xhwvV2bBbk pic.twitter.com/kN9svmoPqo — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 20, 2023

Tracy Cortez

Niko Price

I hope Weili says “what’s up my brothers” like she practiced in embedded #UFC292 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) August 20, 2023

UFC

25 minutes in the books 📚 Decision up next for our #UFC292 co-main! pic.twitter.com/LnUj5Qc7BR — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Ben Askren

Which one of these idiot judges gave Lemos a round??? — Funky (@Benaskren) August 20, 2023

UFC

STILL THE BEST IN THE WORLD. 🇨🇳🏆 @MMAWeili keeps getting better and better with the strawweight belt around her waist! #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/8cI6jcE8MP — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 20, 2023

UFC

UFC

MMA Junkie

A disappointed challenger Amanda Lemos went all five rounds with the champion in a unanimous decision loss.#UFC292 coverage: https://t.co/xhwvV2b3lM pic.twitter.com/4ttw20cuK1 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 20, 2023

