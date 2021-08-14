Twitter reacts: WR Cole Speer commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs now have the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the country. Georgia added commitment No. 15 in the class of 2022 when unranked wide receiver prospect Cole Speer announced his commitment.

Speer is a fast receiver who caught 59 passes for 1,159 receiving yards and hauled in 11 touchdowns in 2020.

Cole Speer is a three-star prospect per 247Sports, but is unranked in their composite rankings. The speedster plays football, basketball, and runs track for Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Georgia.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash at Appalachian State camp, which caught the eye of several recruiters. He joins Dillon Bell and De’Nylon Morrissette as Georgia’s three wide receiver commitments in the class of 2022.

On film, Speer shows good body control. He is a smooth route runner. Instead of catching the ball with his body, Speer often high-points the football, which allows him to pick up more yards after the catch.

Georgia football Twitter was fired up to add a commitment from another talented recruit:

