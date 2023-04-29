Twitter reacts to Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig heading to the Steelers

1
Asher Low
·3 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their quest to become the Wisconsin Badgers of the NFL on Saturday afternoon. They selected Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig on Saturday during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Pittsburgh also signed Herbig’s older brother, Nate, as a free-agent offensive lineman this offseason.

The Steelers took Herbig with the No. 132 overall pick in the draft. Pittsburgh also took Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton during the second round with the No. 49 overall pick. Pittsburgh now has six Badgers on the roster, with five of them being defensive players.

Here is a look at how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the Badger defensive leader being taken by the Steelers:

 

The Steelers select another Badger

It's a family affair in Pittsburgh for the Herbig's:

Pittsburgh's outside linebackers coach on the pick:

Nick Herbig reacts to heading to Pittsburgh:

Badger fans already know this:

Watt and Herbig now team up in the Steel City:

Nick Herbig by the numbers:

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger is a big fan of the pick:

Welcome to Pittsburgh:

One of the highest-graded PFF players in the country

A number of brothers in the Steel City:

The Steelers have had a great draft so far:

Our friends at Steelers Wire:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire