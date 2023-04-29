Twitter reacts to Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig heading to the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their quest to become the Wisconsin Badgers of the NFL on Saturday afternoon. They selected Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig on Saturday during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Pittsburgh also signed Herbig’s older brother, Nate, as a free-agent offensive lineman this offseason.

The Steelers took Herbig with the No. 132 overall pick in the draft. Pittsburgh also took Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton during the second round with the No. 49 overall pick. Pittsburgh now has six Badgers on the roster, with five of them being defensive players.

Here is a look at how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the Badger defensive leader being taken by the Steelers:

The Steelers select another Badger

It's a family affair in Pittsburgh for the Herbig's:

Proud big brother moment 🥹 pic.twitter.com/fUlM7MiK9G — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

Pittsburgh's outside linebackers coach on the pick:

Nick Herbig reacts to heading to Pittsburgh:

Story continues

Badger fans already know this:

CONFIRMED: Nick Herbig is a STUD. pic.twitter.com/Bss4l096Gc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

Watt and Herbig now team up in the Steel City:

A year ago – TJ Watt visited the Wisconsin #Badgers pro day. I captured this video of Watt working with Nick Herbig off to the side. Watt and Herbig are now teammates on the Pittsburgh #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/GLJifUYGSX — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) April 29, 2023

Nick Herbig by the numbers:

Nick Herbig -> STEELERS Herbig, at 6'2 240, joins his brother, Nate (Guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers), in the NFL. He primarily played 3-4 OLB for Wisconsin and had great production with 36 tfs, 21 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles in his past 31 games. He is so underrated. pic.twitter.com/PLPirVp0M4 — The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 29, 2023

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger is a big fan of the pick:

.@Steelers @BadgerFootball @nickherbig_ will be a Steeler for the next 10 years. Take it to the bank. The Standard is the Standard. You need linebackers go to Madison. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/zLvaWKmUUW — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 29, 2023

Welcome to Pittsburgh:

One of the highest-graded PFF players in the country

Pittsburgh selects Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig 132nd overall 🟡 92.8 Pass Rush Grade since 2021 (2nd in Big Ten) pic.twitter.com/wZyZv9VTUq — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

A number of brothers in the Steel City:

The Steelers now have: – DL Cam Hayward and FB/TE Connor Hayward – OLB Nick Herbig and OL Nate Herbig If FB Derek Watt is re-signed, he'll re-join OLB TJ Watt too Plus they drafted Joey Porter, Jr. last night. A very family affair in Pittsburgh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023

The Steelers have had a great draft so far:

#Steelers have had a great draft, first draft for GM Omar Khan 1st round – OT Broderick Jones.

2nd Round – CB Joey Porter Jr.

2nd Round – DL Keeanu Benton

3rd Round – TE Darnell Washington

4th Round – LB Nick Herbig https://t.co/j2VC4OI36P — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 29, 2023

Our friends at Steelers Wire:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire