Twitter reacts to Wisconsin’s 23-13 loss to Minnesota

On Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin had everything in front of them. There were no wild tiebreaker scenarios or other scores to worry about. It was as simple as it gets: win and you are in the Big Ten championship game.

The Badgers came up short in a second half dominated by the Gophers, and with it sent Iowa to the Big Ten championship game as the winners of the Big Ten West division.

Reactions were all over the place following the loss, including those from fans, former Badgers, and the two teams.

Here is a look at notable social media reactions from Wisconsin’s upset loss:

Minnesota celebrates the return of the Axe by playing a familiar song

The scene in Minnesota after the Golden Gophers defeated No. 14 Wisconsin 👀 The song that was playing — “Jump Around” — is the song Wisconsin plays at the start of the 4th quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in WI. 🎥 @andygreder pic.twitter.com/a30PvmhZpe — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 28, 2021

Let's just say this was, for better or for worse, a classic Big Ten battle

I’m in love with a formation pic.twitter.com/kV5YBluxMB — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2021

Badger legend Montee Ball reacts to the loss:

I feel bad for defensive players nowadays. The game is so different — Montee Ball (@MonteeBall28) November 27, 2021

Knocking on the door of Indy yet no one answered. Next year! — Montee Ball (@MonteeBall28) November 28, 2021

The officiating had a lot of people talking:

You are looking live at Wisconsin vs. Minnesota… pic.twitter.com/lggIjFhHHZ — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) November 27, 2021

