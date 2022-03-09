Twitter reacts to Washington trading for QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is on the move again.

The pride of North Dakota State is headed to the NFC East as the Indianapolis Colts traded the former 2016 first-round quarterback to the Washington Commanders. A day after the blockbuster trade that sent Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and also Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension, Washington is adding a new signal caller.

For the Colts, their quest for a franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck’s retirement continues. For Washington, their odyssey since the days of Mark Rypien drags on.

Twitter was full of reactions and takes. Here are the best of them.

Someone please explain that Commanders trade for Wentz like I’m five years old. — Fabian Sommer (@suuma810) March 9, 2022

It's not just 5 QBs in 5 years, it will be 6 different Week 1 starters dating back six years for the Colts: 2017: Scott Tolzien

2018: Andrew Luck

2019: Jacoby Brissett

2020: Philip Rivers

2021: Carson Wentz

2022: ??? — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 9, 2022

Heineken is pre-yips Wentz. Why pay to downgrade? — Burgers and Blitzes (@NotToBeTrite) March 9, 2022

Colts going after Mitch Trubisky now? — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) March 9, 2022

The Bucs are far better off w/Gabbert and Trask than they would have been giving the Colts what the Commanders just did for Wentz. — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) March 9, 2022

With the Colts moving up to 42 plus adding multiple picks, I’d say the odds of them trading into the late first for a QB are really high. Desmond Ridder or Sam Howell make a lot of sense there — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 9, 2022

It’s we are like looking into a crystal ball and seeing the future 🔮 https://t.co/iQcd8HXUmn — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) March 9, 2022

Ok, so Indy did REALLY slam dunk win this deal. https://t.co/RR6IweOWj7 — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) March 9, 2022

One of the rare moments when #Cowboys, #Eagles and #Giants fans can all huddle up and have a good cackle at that poverty franchise in Washington. THIS IS THE PART WHEN WE ALL THROW OUR HEADS BACK AND LAUGH — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 9, 2022

Cowboys best move of the offseason 💃🏻💃🏻 https://t.co/ZbyrkqJ2h4 — ✭ 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒂 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 ✭ (@ParisaMichelle) March 9, 2022

Man Colts got taken for a ride & gave Eagles life. That part stinks…just like Wentz — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) March 9, 2022

Eagles won this trade https://t.co/P04VHTHL9Z — Patrick Storm (@PatrickStormTU) March 9, 2022

QB musical chairs continues! If Frank Reich, an elite OL and Jonathan Taylor couldn’t help Carson Wentz with his volatile play, I dont think WFT stands a chance lol. https://t.co/Vmy4Wi5pzB — Jordan (@Texans_Thoughts) March 9, 2022

I saw the Wentz headline, and legit thought ‘who the £@€¥ are the Commanders?’ That’s gonna take some time. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 9, 2022

When you have to write about Carson Wentz again: pic.twitter.com/Hn5h1KDOIy — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) March 9, 2022

Washington: “We’ll agree to pay the full $28M and two third round picks.” Indy: “It’s no secret we want to move on from his salary, but two third rounders is a tad too rich.” Washington: “No, we’d be giving you two third rounders.” Indy: “DEAL!” https://t.co/MCtQhA4rmx — TCB (@TenCentBeers) March 9, 2022

Eagles: Carson Wentz is broken Colts: but we can fix Carson Wentz <one year passes> Colts: Carson Wentz is broken Commanders: but we can fix Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/Rzx3sDLltf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 9, 2022

Pros: We got a vet QB without trading any important pieces Cons: Its Carson Wentz — Franchise ☯️ (@Mogotron3) March 9, 2022

Listening to Washington fans around the office trying to hype up Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/d6rzPxW6Dk — ☆✷WҽαρσɳEx✷☆ (@St3v3Wilds) March 9, 2022

Getting Carson wentz giving me flashbacks to this guy. pic.twitter.com/U5bnzrnhG5 — ‎‏ً (@KINGCHAUNFRMMD_) March 9, 2022

Just FaceTimed @HayBailsZ_ and asked her what her least favorite QB would be if the commanders got him. She said “definitely Carson Wentz”… Who’s going to tell her? 🤔 — genooo (@genooocs) March 9, 2022

Washington’s problem for +40 years**

a QB that’s constantly injured and brings down a talented roster because of injury. the answer! carson wentz. — King Hutchens (@jackwilliam50) March 9, 2022

@NFL CARSON WENTZ WAS GAMBLING TOO — 𝕊𝕋𝔸𝕄𝕄𝔼ℝ 👑 (@ComiesMakeMeKMS) March 9, 2022

🚨COMMANDERS MAKE BIG SPLASH AND TRADE FOR CARSON WENTZ🚨 pic.twitter.com/tr8joV13Qr — Machete Meatgrinder (@FriendlyRascal) March 9, 2022

