Twitter reacts to Washington’s selection of Benjamin St-Juste

Bryan Manning
·2 min read
The Washington Football Team needed more depth at cornerback in 2021. After letting 2020 starter Ronald Darby depart via free agency, the team upgraded with former Cincinnati Bengal, William Jackson III.

In round three of the 2021 NFL draft, the Football Team added another player to the cornerback room with the addition of Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, St-Juste has outstanding size for a cornerback. He is physical and not afraid to get involved in the running game. Washington coach Ron Rivera likes physical corners. That’s St-Juste.

We offered our analysis on St-Juste after Washington selected him on Friday. Now, let’s see what Twitter had to say about Washington’s new cornerback.

While St-Juste doesn’t offer blazing speed, he’s a solid athlete.

As you can see here, St-Juste isn’t afraid to mix it up in the running game.

This was pre-draft. This is so true, his length gives him a chance. Richard Sherman wasn’t an elite athlete either, and I think he’s been pretty good, right? No one is saying St-Juste is Sherman, but you can’t write him off because he doesn’t run 4.4 or less.

This was the reaction of many Washington fans. It wasn’t a knock on St-Juste.

