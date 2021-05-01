Twitter reacts to Washington’s selection of Benjamin St-Juste

The Washington Football Team needed more depth at cornerback in 2021. After letting 2020 starter Ronald Darby depart via free agency, the team upgraded with former Cincinnati Bengal, William Jackson III.

In round three of the 2021 NFL draft, the Football Team added another player to the cornerback room with the addition of Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, St-Juste has outstanding size for a cornerback. He is physical and not afraid to get involved in the running game. Washington coach Ron Rivera likes physical corners. That’s St-Juste.

We offered our analysis on St-Juste after Washington selected him on Friday. Now, let’s see what Twitter had to say about Washington’s new cornerback.

Benjamin St-Juste was drafted with pick 74 of round 3 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 8.13 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 336 out of 1790 CB from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/9dc9mjGCBS #RAS #WFT pic.twitter.com/dkiSgDyu2y — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2021

While St-Juste doesn’t offer blazing speed, he’s a solid athlete.

Washington takes DB Benjamin St-Juste with the 74th pick. Canadian DB with ideal measurables (6-3) who experts believe can develop into a quality piece in the secondary. From Lance Zierlein: "A team could see a noticeable improvement in his play within the first two years." — Kyle Stackpole (@kylefstackpole) May 1, 2021

As you can see here, St-Juste isn’t afraid to mix it up in the running game.

66. Benjamin St-Juste – If his average athleticism holds up at CB, he could be elite due to his length. If not, he's been a reliable tackler and should be fine at S — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) April 24, 2021

This was pre-draft. This is so true, his length gives him a chance. Richard Sherman wasn’t an elite athlete either, and I think he’s been pretty good, right? No one is saying St-Juste is Sherman, but you can’t write him off because he doesn’t run 4.4 or less.

Never heard of this guy. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) May 1, 2021

This was the reaction of many Washington fans. It wasn’t a knock on St-Juste.