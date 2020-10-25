Detroit Lions fans offer to pay Kenny Golladay's new contract as they react to wild win

An NFL game was won Sunday via a walk-off 48-yard PAT on a drive that followed an accidental touchdown.

Yes, you read that right. A bizarre ending fit for a Detroit Lions-Atlanta Falcons game included Todd Gurley trying not score (but doing so anyway), a miraculous catch, a review of that catch and a scrambling Matthew Stafford finding TJ Hockenson in the end zone to seal a comeback win — Detroit's second victory in a row.

Lions fans love to see it.

the Lions winning in the most Lions way possible — kate (@kaitlynrose00) October 25, 2020

Lions winning right as the clock runs out 😌 nature is healing — Jwood (@jwoodco7) October 25, 2020

LIONS WIN BABY #COMEBACKSZN — Justin Basch (@BaschJustin) October 25, 2020

Matt Prater just kicked a 48-yard EXTRA POINT to win a game for the Lions. #NFL — Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) October 25, 2020

We can't tell if he's joking.

RT if you’re willing to contribute money towards Golladay’s new contract — Nate Winnie (@N8Winnie) October 25, 2020

Let’s go 3-3, 3-1 with golladay pay the man, Stafford is the GOAT!!!! — ₁₉🎃(1-0)(2-3) (@zKrbyz) October 25, 2020

You don't usually hear these words put together in this order, but the Lions are 3-3:

