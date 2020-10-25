Detroit Lions fans offer to pay Kenny Golladay's new contract as they react to wild win

An NFL game was won Sunday via a walk-off 48-yard PAT on a drive that followed an accidental touchdown.
Yes, you read that right. A bizarre ending fit for a Detroit Lions-Atlanta Falcons game included Todd Gurley trying not score (but doing so anyway), a miraculous catch, a review of that catch and a scrambling Matthew Stafford finding TJ Hockenson in the end zone to seal a comeback win — Detroit's second victory in a row.
Lions fans love to see it.
the Lions winning in the most Lions way possible— kate (@kaitlynrose00) October 25, 2020
Lions winning right as the clock runs out 😌 nature is healing— Jwood (@jwoodco7) October 25, 2020
LIONS WIN BABY #COMEBACKSZN— Justin Basch (@BaschJustin) October 25, 2020
Matt Prater just kicked a 48-yard EXTRA POINT to win a game for the Lions. #NFL— Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) October 25, 2020
We can't tell if he's joking.
RT if you’re willing to contribute money towards Golladay’s new contract— Nate Winnie (@N8Winnie) October 25, 2020
Wow, @Lions, what an ending!— Julie Tappendorf (@julietappendorf) October 25, 2020
Let’s go 3-3, 3-1 with golladay pay the man, Stafford is the GOAT!!!!— ₁₉🎃(1-0)(2-3) (@zKrbyz) October 25, 2020
You don't usually hear these words put together in this order, but the Lions are 3-3:
DETROIT LIONS I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUUU!!!— Wylin E. Coyote (@simisbro) October 25, 2020
Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.
Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lions fans jokingly offer to pay Golladay's contract after wild win