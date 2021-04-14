Twitter reacts to viral Justin Fields-Kyle Shanahan photo on pro day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Kleinschmidt
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

49ers fans love viral Fields-Shanahan photo from pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A picture is worth a thousand words likes and retweets.

After The Ohio State Football team tweeted out photos of Justin Fields exchanging pleasantries with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and others during the young quarterback’s second pro day, the internet had a field day with it. 

Shanahan, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur all were among those pictured in attendance.

The Twitter account made sure to tag each team that made an appearance, of course. 

Media wasn’t allowed at the workout, but there was plenty of evidence that it went well for Fields, who showed off his arm on OSU’s Instagram account.

49ers general manager John Lynch also was in attendance and people really leaned into the Shanahan/Fields exchange. Even with the lack of eye contact. 

OSU later provided footage of the exchange.

49ers defensive end and Ohio State alumni Nick Bosa posted about the workout as well.

With San Francisco trading to get the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, a lot of speculation and mock drafts target Alabama’s Mac Jones as the guy. But Fields very much is part of the conversation, and a bunch of 49ers fans certainly are hoping the 49ers select Fields.

RELATED: Shanahan in frequent contact with Fields, Lance's QB coach

Last season in his junior year, Fields accumulated 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns in eight games. His athletic ability and strong arm is what has put him on the 49ers' radar

While Shanahan and Lynch made it clear they plan to have Jimmy Garoppolo be their starting quarterback in 2021, the team and fan alike can't wait to see who will be the next QB take over in that starting role one day. 

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Fields airs it out in front of 49ers at Ohio State pro day

    Justin Fields unleashed his arm talent in front of the 49ers.

  • These Bengals players will be featured in jersey redesign reveal and in pro shop

    Here are the players who will be featured during the unveiling of the redesigned Cincinnati Bengals jerseys.

  • Justin Fields' second Ohio State pro day sees 49ers send QB coach

    John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Rich Scangarello were on hand to watch Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday.

  • Ex-Kyle Shanahan player makes bold Justin Fields-49ers prediction

    Keep the receipts.

  • Colts still in the mix for DE Justin Houston

    Justin Houston still in play to return to Indy.

  • Torrey Smith questions trade value if 49ers draft Mac Jones No. 3

    He isn't alone here.

  • Andrew Whitworth was willing to play guard if Rams traded for Trent Williams last year

    Andrew Whitworth told the Rams to trade for Trent Williams last year and would've been willing to play guard.

  • Many Patriots players will not attend voluntary offseason workouts

    Bill Belichick's practice field might look a little empty.

  • Browns sign DT Sheldon Day, TE Stephen Carlson

    Carlson is back for a third season in Cleveland

  • Giants' Johnny Cueto removed with tight lat during brilliant outing

    Johnny Cueto was cruising on Wednesday, but after throwing his 68th pitch he signaled to the dugout that he needed to come out of the game.

  • Royce O'Neale

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 95

  • Ravens ‘keeping tabs’ on Jadeveon Clowney

    The Baltimore Ravens are seemingly looking for a veteran edge rusher, and they are reportedly keeping tabs on pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Brazil court greenlights probe of president's virus response

    Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a Senate investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic to go forward, one of two cases it tackled that could affect the leader’s bid for reelection next year. The full court started weighing the political future of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a potential powerful rival to Bolsonaro. The court voted 10-1 Wednesday to uphold Justice Luís Roberto Barroso's order that the Senate should start an investigation of into Bolsonaro's management of the crisis because a required number of senators had sponsored such a call.

  • Anthony Fauci Has Worn Out His Welcome

    More than a year ago, Americans welcomed Anthony Fauci into their homes as a sober scientist who was helping them make sense of a deadly new virus. But he has worn out that welcome. It’s true that Fauci has enjoyed an illustrious career, advising every president since Ronald Reagan and winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008. There’s much to admire in his overall leadership since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, as director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he has a serious job that’s not supposed to involve being a media spokesman so ubiquitous that it’s hard to believe he ever turns down any media requests. As he’s maintained a media schedule worthy of a serious presidential candidate or an actor in a new major studio release, Fauci has gradually stopped standing apart from the contentious debate about the pandemic, lockdowns, restrictions, precautions, and what is safe and what is risky. Instead, he has become part of the acrimony, offering murky and sometimes contradictory recommendations. This goes well beyond his initially discouraging the use of masks in January and February 2020, like most U.S. public health officials, or his mid-March 2020 reassurance: “The guidelines are a 15-day trial guideline to be reconsidering. It isn’t that these guidelines are now going to be in effect until July.” Fauci doesn’t write or establish the quarantine policies being enforced by cities and states; he can only advise other people in and out of government. But his voice carries a lot of weight, and, more or less willingly, he has become the face of America’s quarantine policies. Frustratingly, his perspective always seem to be that the right time to open up is another six weeks from now, no matter how low caseloads get or how much the national vaccination program accelerates. And it’s hard to shake the sense that Fauci makes recommendations based on how he thinks people will react. Fauci admitted in December that he had changed his assessments about herd immunity, based on what he thought the public could handle hearing. In the pandemic’s early days, Fauci tended to cite the same 60 to 70 percent estimate that most experts did, but Fauci gradually boosted it to 85 percent. In an interview with the New York Times’ Donald McNeil Jr., Fauci “acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.” At the beginning of March, Fauci forcefully criticized the state of Texas for ending its statewide mask mandate, declaring, “It’s risky and could set us back to a place that’s even worse than where we are now . . . and lead to additional surges.” And yet, Texas has seen its caseload continue to decline. When asked about the lack of an increase in that state, he answered, “You know, there are a lot of things that go into that. I mean, when you say that they’ve had a lot of the activity on the outside like ball games, I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoors.” Earlier this month, after GOP lawmakers asked Fauci about the risk of outbreaks in migrant detention facilities, he said, “I have nothing to do with the border. . . . Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Except Fauci has weighed in on travel restrictions and border closures plenty of times in the past year. It’s self-evidently obvious that having lots of migrants of all ages cramped into detention facilities is a formula for a rapid spread of the virus. Fauci just didn’t want to criticize the Biden administration, so he dodged the question. But perhaps most frustrating is Fauci’s recent comments suggesting that getting vaccinated doesn’t alter the risk of catching COVID-19 much and can’t justify changes in behavior. Fauci said that even though he’s vaccinated, he still won’t eat indoors at a restaurant, go to a movie theater, or “go into an indoor, crowded place where people are not wearing masks.” He said he still won’t be traveling, either. Vaccinated people are protected against serious health problems from COVID-19 and we’ve known for a month that vaccinated people, if infected, shed dramatically less virus — perhaps 75 percent to 90 percent. If results like that don’t make going to a restaurant or movie theater safe, what will? If getting vaccinated doesn’t allow you to return to something like normality, what’s the point? We can overlook the Hollywood-style poolside photo shoot, or his unmasking while watching a baseball game. But Fauci has turned into the perpetually pessimistic, overcautious, position-shifting, administration-pleasing face of the pandemic recovery. At this point, he’d do himself a favor by sitting out the next opportunity to appear on a TV show or podcast and focus on his day job.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.

  • Ranking the five worst receiving corps in fantasy football

    Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don recap the 49ers trade for the #3 pick and analyze some notable picks in early fantasy drafts.

  • Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.