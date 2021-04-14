Twitter reacts to viral Justin Fields-Kyle Shanahan photo on pro day
49ers fans love viral Fields-Shanahan photo from pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
After The Ohio State Football team tweeted out photos of Justin Fields exchanging pleasantries with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and others during the young quarterback’s second pro day, the internet had a field day with it.
Shanahan, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur all were among those pictured in attendance.
The Twitter account made sure to tag each team that made an appearance, of course.
Media wasn’t allowed at the workout, but there was plenty of evidence that it went well for Fields, who showed off his arm on OSU’s Instagram account.
49ers general manager John Lynch also was in attendance and people really leaned into the Shanahan/Fields exchange. Even with the lack of eye contact.
OSU later provided footage of the exchange.
49ers defensive end and Ohio State alumni Nick Bosa posted about the workout as well.
With San Francisco trading to get the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, a lot of speculation and mock drafts target Alabama’s Mac Jones as the guy. But Fields very much is part of the conversation, and a bunch of 49ers fans certainly are hoping the 49ers select Fields.
Last season in his junior year, Fields accumulated 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns in eight games. His athletic ability and strong arm is what has put him on the 49ers' radar
While Shanahan and Lynch made it clear they plan to have Jimmy Garoppolo be their starting quarterback in 2021, the team and fan alike can't wait to see who will be the next QB take over in that starting role one day.