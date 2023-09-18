Twitter reacts to the Vikings signing Dalton Risner

After injuries have plagued the Minnesota Vikings offensive line, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t wait too long to add depth.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings were signing offensive guard Dalton Risner.

Risner recently started at offensive guard for the Denver Broncos for the last four years. He’s totaled 62 starts over his career and has played most of the Broncos’ overall offensive snaps.

The move is polarizing amongst Vikings fans, as some have rallied for his signing previously. As a result, the news of his signing has brought mixed reactions on Twitter.

Dalton Risner is excited

SKOL!!! 👀👀👀 — Dalton Risner (@Dalton_Risner66) September 18, 2023

Some fans are excited

Finally, a competent starting guard — ❕ (@EdwardsOfAnt) September 18, 2023

Bottomline: Dalton Risner (no matter where he plays) GREATLY improves the Vikings offense line. — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) September 18, 2023

I LOVE YOU WELCOME IN BIG 66 — #1 Jordan Addison Believer (Twins 23' R1 Exits 🔥) (@WondToWefferson) September 18, 2023

Some fans think he'll start

Thank god, interesting to see where he’s playing though because I can’t imagine you bench Ezra after the start, he’s had experience I believe in college as a C, not sure if he’s played RG Maybe Ezra kicks back to the right as he did year one but he’s been better on the left imo — Brian Asamoah Enthusiast (@HubVikings) September 18, 2023

I wonder if he’s taking Ed Ingrams spot or Shlottmans spot. — Skol Geek (@SkolGeek) September 18, 2023

WE SMOKING THAT ED INGRAM PACK BABY — Dan (@ClappedDan) September 18, 2023

Others aren't as excited

Signing mid this won’t help them at all💀 — ☆ (@Icawnic_) September 18, 2023

This reminds me when the Vikings desperately signed Jake Long in 2016 but hopefully Dalton Risner turns out better. https://t.co/zeEMlAxq3q — Chris Schad (@TheRealCrishad) September 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire