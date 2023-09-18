Advertisement
Breaking News:

Michigan State informs Mel Tucker he will be fired amid sexual harassment allegations

Twitter reacts to the Vikings signing Dalton Risner

Kevin Fielder
·2 min read

After injuries have plagued the Minnesota Vikings offensive line, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t wait too long to add depth.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings were signing offensive guard Dalton Risner.

Risner recently started at offensive guard for the Denver Broncos for the last four years. He’s totaled 62 starts over his career and has played most of the Broncos’ overall offensive snaps.

The move is polarizing amongst Vikings fans, as some have rallied for his signing previously. As a result, the news of his signing has brought mixed reactions on Twitter.

Dalton Risner is excited

Some fans are excited

Some fans think he'll start

Others aren't as excited

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire