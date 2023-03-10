Twitter reacts to Vikings releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen

Matt Anderson
·4 min read

On Friday, the Minnesota Vikings released longtime wide receiver Adam Thielen. The move signals that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking at ushering in a new era of Vikings football and putting their stamp on the roster moving forward.

Thielen was a beloved player for the Vikings organization, and fans flocked to him as the hometown hero. Many fans and media took to Twitter to thank Theilen for all he’s done during his time here in Minnesota.

