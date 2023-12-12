Advertisement

Twitter reacts to the Vikings naming Nick Mullens starting QB

Tyler Forness
·3 min read
The Minnesota Vikings have named Nick Mullens the starting quarterback for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He took over for Josh Dobbs on Sunday afternoon and led the Vikings to a 3-0 victory and now Minnesota has a 66% chance to make the playoffs. It was a move that many in the fanbase and those that cover the team thought needed to happen.

However, was it the right move to go to Mullens over rookie quarterback Jaren Hall? That is a serious debate among many that he should end up as the quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Those individuals took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the subject.

