Twitter reacts to the Vikings naming Nick Mullens starting QB

The Minnesota Vikings have named Nick Mullens the starting quarterback for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He took over for Josh Dobbs on Sunday afternoon and led the Vikings to a 3-0 victory and now Minnesota has a 66% chance to make the playoffs. It was a move that many in the fanbase and those that cover the team thought needed to happen.

However, was it the right move to go to Mullens over rookie quarterback Jaren Hall? That is a serious debate among many that he should end up as the quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Those individuals took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the subject.

He's obviously the best choice. — JJDEMARAY (@JJDEMARAY) December 12, 2023

He’s going to prove to everyone why he’s the goat 🐐 — L A N D O N🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@L44D0N) December 12, 2023

Everyone was all in on Dobbs just a few weeks ago. — SharkByte.eth (@SharkByteCards) December 12, 2023

Josh Dobbs right now pic.twitter.com/Ez5xmeKNNE — Draven (@BigGuyDraven) December 12, 2023

Mullens stats show zero ability to run beyond the line of scrimmage. Career 34 rushes for -3 yards!

I hope he navigates the pocket well? Having a 'statue' in the pocket won't work out well.

Would like to see Hall in there instead. — VikeDude (@TotalTennis3) December 12, 2023

We want Jaren Hall — MilGetShiesty🇨🇩 (@Mil_Boolin) December 12, 2023

He throws better than Dobbs but if the line doesn't block well, there will be many sacks.. but I get him starting even though I want to see Hall more to see what we have there. — Tony Rowan (@TonyRowan1967) December 12, 2023

I’d rather watch The Charlie Villanueva In a meaningless game than watch nick friggin Mullens… — Chris Bosh (@Rebound_Bosh) December 12, 2023

Treat him well 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HKhoHZkzNW — Barstool Southern Miss (@usmbarstool) December 12, 2023

No disrespect to mullens but Hall should be starting. — Angel (@xg0mez27x) December 12, 2023

Serious question what did Hall do to KOC? You drafted Hall. You started him over Nick against Atlanta, he looked good, got hurt. Replaced him with Dobbs… then he gets relegated to being the emergency QB3, and never gets another chance to start again even when Dobbs is benched? — Kane Fox 🦊 (@KaneFoxxx) December 12, 2023

Jaren Hall would be the better option — Salley Mitchell (@SalleyBMitchell) December 12, 2023

Josh Dobbs is so bad the Vikings are starting Nick Mullens https://t.co/sXMFRDfP5D — justinf89.bsky.social (@JustinF_89) December 12, 2023

Lmao yall turned on Dobbs quick🤣🤣 — #BeatClemson (@bbnathletics1) December 12, 2023

Cool with that

Dobbs is shell-shocked — Paul 🍺🌎✌ (@KoolDrama) December 12, 2023

Should of happened weeks ago — warrior (@Austrxio) December 12, 2023

Obviously — Mitch (@Skol_vikings3) December 12, 2023

LETS GO MULLINS BABY!! — Mike (@snowrider24_7_) December 12, 2023

START JAREN YOU COWARDS!!!! — Jake Neilson (@JakeDSnake90) December 12, 2023

BUDGET KIRK COUSINS IS HERE — Dawson (@ItsDawsonTV) December 12, 2023

What happened to Jaren Hall?

He disappear? — Kolby Goff (@kolbygoff) December 12, 2023

