Twitter reacts to Vikings naming Jaren Hall starting QB

The wait is over for everyone who wanted a change at quarterback. Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Thursday afternoon that the Minnesota Vikings will be starting Jaren Hall on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The fifth round pick out of BYU will be getting his second start of the season. He started against the Atlanta Falcons but left after the second drive of the game due to a concussion. It took him a couple of weeks to heal from it and then he was promoted to QB2 after Josh Dobbs was benched.

The fanbase has been calling for Hall to start for awhile now and they finally got their wish. Here is how they reacted.

Jaren Hall will start for the Vikings on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. A live look inside my house pic.twitter.com/KolgOer12O — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) December 28, 2023

Jaren Hall about to throw for 320 & 3 and earn himself a backup job for the next 10 years https://t.co/4Vppx1z8YY — Alex Austin (@Alex_Austin60) December 28, 2023

Congrats to Jaren Hall on winning NFC offensive player of the week for week 17 — حفصة (@sarcastic_hn2) December 28, 2023

Jaren Hall getting the start, finally. — Eric Johnston (@EJohns03) December 28, 2023

JAREN HALL SZN LFG — Sir Naz Reid (@minneso00991) December 28, 2023

IT’S JAREN HALL SZN! https://t.co/gw7aBGoIoA — SKOL Over the World (Sawyer) (@huff_sawyer) December 28, 2023

I get to see Jaren Hall in person pic.twitter.com/Z0uApu5803 — 🐺💍🔜 (@3than14_) December 28, 2023

I GET TO WITNESS JAREN HALL BEINF THE STARTINF QB — addi⸆⸉🤍🥥🪞heard itwam live!!! (@anak1nsluvr) December 28, 2023

Excited for Jaren Hall. Limited snaps vs ATL but was impressed with his abilities and presence.

No need to play hero ball against slumping Packers Def, play clean and get the dub. #SKOL — Ben Leber (@nacholeber) December 28, 2023

Nick Mullens benched Jaren Hall Starting. Wish we could see him with Hockenson and a healthy Addision. — Josh Harvey 🇯🇲🇧🇿 (@laker1989) December 28, 2023

JAREN HALL NATION WE FINALLY WON pic.twitter.com/jrbLpGR44L — Edge • (@AddisonEra2) December 28, 2023

Jaren hall starting pic.twitter.com/CFQy0iEZ3f — Four the Vikings fan (@FourMadman) December 28, 2023

I get to watch Jaren Hall pass to JJ live on primetime at US Bank Stadium against the team’s biggest rival on New Year’s Eve #SKOL pic.twitter.com/ydwOC1XYZW — SKOLLEGE (@riprocketfizz) December 28, 2023

Glad to see Jaren Hall getting another shot, he was never replaced due to ineffectiveness. He should do as well as anyone they’ve had out there (and I think) if not better. — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗿. 🚩 (@LordDontLose) December 28, 2023

Jaren Hall SZN https://t.co/PKnmBENl1j — matt booker (@mattbooker28) December 28, 2023

Jaren Hall is gonna have two good games, we miss the playoffs and the Cousins or Hall debate will be unbearable next year — Lennart (@lennart_jlk) December 28, 2023

BROTHER IT IS TIME TO REJOICE! US JAREN HALL TRUTHERS HAVE ARRIVED!!! pic.twitter.com/4UDz2BdBfl — S. C. (@SRC692) December 28, 2023

Jaren Hall SZN! — Billy (@BillySchick34) December 28, 2023

JAREN HALL OF FAME GAME INCOMING https://t.co/BMvJAurIE6 — Mr. Garlic (@AlainGarlic) December 28, 2023

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire