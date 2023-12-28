Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Vikings naming Jaren Hall starting QB

Tyler Forness
·3 min read

The wait is over for everyone who wanted a change at quarterback. Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Thursday afternoon that the Minnesota Vikings will be starting Jaren Hall on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The fifth round pick out of BYU will be getting his second start of the season. He started against the Atlanta Falcons but left after the second drive of the game due to a concussion. It took him a couple of weeks to heal from it and then he was promoted to QB2 after Josh Dobbs was benched.

The fanbase has been calling for Hall to start for awhile now and they finally got their wish. Here is how they reacted.

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire