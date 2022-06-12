Twitter reacts to Valentina Shevchenko surviving scare from Taila Santos to defend gold at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko’s reign over the women’s flyweight division continued on Saturday with her latest title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275.

Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) registered her seventh consecutive title defense at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, earning a split decision victory over Santos (19-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in the co-main event matchup.

With the win, “The Bullet” remains undefeated since dropping to 125 pounds in February 2018.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Shevchenko’s title defense over Santos at UFC 275.

MMA Junkie

Title-fight time! Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos for women's flyweight gold kicks off the first of two #UFC275 title bouts. Follow results, play-by-play: https://t.co/GOCfouLFAc pic.twitter.com/LkEtttdTl2 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 12, 2022

UFC

UFC

Sean Sheehan

Valentina looking a bit off? — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 12, 2022

Giga Chikadze

Why Valentina looks like she already lost the fight? — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) June 12, 2022

Mike Jackson

Santos is hella confused right now #UFC275 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 12, 2022

Marc Raimondi

Ariel Helwani

Santos as the body triangle locked in. Shevchenko hasn’t been in a spot like this in quite some time. And of course she is fighting back. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 12, 2022

Kevin Iole

Round ends, Shevchenko survives that. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 12, 2022

Belal Muhammad

That did nothing but anger her — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

UFC

What a first round for Taila Santos 👀 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/ZDp3QbR1pt — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Casey O'Neill

Can’t believe I’m saying this but 10-9 talia 😯 #ufc275 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 12, 2022

Teddy Atlas

To pull off a big upset, you need confidence. Santos now has that. Interesting. #UFC275 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 12, 2022

Cageside Press

SANTOS GETS BULLET DOWN AGAIN!!!! Hands from Bullet off her back! Bullet looking to get her legs high for a sub, but Santos is staying super active. OHHHH BULLET ALMOST GETS THE SUB!!! #UFC275 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) June 12, 2022

Andrea Hale

Shevchenko takes Santos down. Flips to an armbar but Santos slides out and is in Shevchenko’s guard. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 12, 2022

Julianna Pena

https://twitter.com/VenezuelanVixen/status/1535832686291460096

Raquel Pennington

Great fight! I have 2-0 Santos #UFC275 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 12, 2022

UFC

Chuck Liddell

Throwback to the old lay and pray days for Santos so far — Chuck Liddell 🥶 (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022

Mike Bohn

Weili's KO and Jedrzejczyk's retirement overshadowing the fact Taila Santos is kind of taking it to Valentina Shevchenko right now. Upset brewing? #UFC275 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 12, 2022

Chael Sonnen

100% of affective strikes have been landed by the bullet, but 100% of control has been shown by Santos. The unified rules are extremely clear that the Bullet should be ahead, but do you agree? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 12, 2022

It’s obviously one to one, but per the rules it’s 2-0 Bullet. We see why those rules are flawed. https://t.co/LPeRgzpY0T — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 12, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

What is happening tonight??? Valentina?! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

Chuck Mindenhall

One of the things I love about MMA is how predictable it is. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) June 12, 2022

Ryan lark

Santos has dominated this fight!!! @ufc 🤯 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 12, 2022

Luke Thomas

I 100% believe Shevchenko would let her jaw break before tapping. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 12, 2022

UFC

Alguien ha puesto a Shevchenko en más peligro que Santos antes??? #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/VOFEQrJjSR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2022

E. Casey Leydon

30-27 Santos. Ya. This is wild. — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) June 12, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

I don't envy the judges here… Santos is winning these grappling exchanges and is earning great positions on the ground, but is she accruing enough damage? Such an interesting fight here. Santos is rising to the occasion. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 12, 2022

Stephen Thompson

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say Shevchenko needs a finish?! 😬😬😬 #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

Henry Cejudo

30-27 Santos. Shevchenko needs to stop initiating these grappling exchanges #UFC275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Clash of heads and groin strike could completely turn the tide here. Brutal. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 12, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Wow. Santos is right in this. She’s so quick and slick on the mat. Incredible. #UFC275 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 12, 2022

Kevin Iole

No way Santos can see out of that left eye. No way — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 12, 2022

Chuck Liddell

Shevchenko needs to learn how to get out of the figure four body lock (or body triangle what ever you like to call it ) she’s not even trying (not easy but need to work for it. She is losing the fight just defending the choke) — Chuck Liddell 🥶 (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022

Jed Meshew

I have it 2-2 heading into the final round. Big drama. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) June 12, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Cut it cut it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

Caposa

Even going into the 5th, but R2 was a swing round and neither should bank on it. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 12, 2022

SportsCenter

Taila Santos’ eye is swollen after a head collision with Valentina Shevchenko 😳 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/I1d9C77qaA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2022

Kenny Florian

People were laughing when I said Santos had the best shot at beating Shevchenko is a long time. 5th and final round and Shevchenko needs a finish to win. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022

Stephen Thompson

That head and arm throw is killing Valentina!!! #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Queen B needs this finish!! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

John Morgan

I’ve got Valentina 2, 4 and 5, but scores could be anywhere. Think you have to do a rematch regardless of result. Heck of a fight. #UFC275 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) June 12, 2022

MMA Junkie

#UFC275 results: Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) def. Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) – to defend women's flyweight title Follow results, play-by-play: https://t.co/GOCfouLFAc pic.twitter.com/EaUJsfFKSx — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 12, 2022

MMA Junkie

#AndStill! Valentina Shevchenko was all smiles leaving the octagon despite her title defense over Taila Santos going down to the wire. Follow results, play-by-play: https://t.co/GOCfouLFAc pic.twitter.com/1fGiGWJ2g5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 12, 2022

Raquel Pennington

Rematch!!!! I had it for Santos. #UFC275 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 12, 2022

Marc Raimondi

Shevchenko: The trip was super hard. We traveled 30 hours to get here. #UFC275 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 12, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

I need to watch this fight sober because I’m confused. Great fight either way! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

Cris Cyborg

49-46?! 👀 — Grand Slam Champ CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) June 12, 2022

Cub Swanson

I had it 3-2 for Santos but still it was a great fight! #UFC275 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022

UFC news

LONGEST ACTIVE @UFC WIN STREAKS

15 – Kamaru Usman

11 – Charles Oliveira

11 – Alex Volkanovski

10 – Islam Makhachev

09 – Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina)

09 – Arnold Allen All #UFC275 fight results, recaps, and winner interviews ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 12, 2022

Mike Bohn

Valentina Shevchenko has the most consecutive title defenses of any current UFC champion. #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/vXXH3I7niK — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 12, 2022

