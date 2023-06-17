Twitter reacts to Vadim Nemkov’s lopsided title defense over Yoel Romero at Bellator 297

Vadim Nemkov continued his unblemished run in Bellator on Friday when he registered a title defense against Yoel Romero in the Bellator 297 headliner.

Nemkov (16-2 MMA, 9-0 BMMA) earned a third defense of the light heavyweight strap with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Romero (15-7 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) in the main event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Nemkov’s title defense over Romero at Bellator 297

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

* * * *

Bellator

Our #Bellator297 main event has arrived 🔥 Champ Vadim Nemkov puts his belt on the line against Yoel Romero 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧. Who you got? 🤔#Bellator297 LIVE NOW on @SHOsports 🇺🇸

🌍 Find out how to watch ▶️ https://t.co/jPjMHzLhCd pic.twitter.com/1eoZikBOi5 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023

Bellator

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘄 🔥 Vadim Nemkov defends his light heavyweight crown against @YoelRomeroMMA in Chicago 👀#Bellator297 LIVE NOW on @SHOsports 🇺🇸

🌍 Find out how to watch ▶️ https://t.co/jPjMHzLhCd pic.twitter.com/zT1AEV9o4v — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023

Sean Sheehan

Nemkov taking the Whittaker approach, staying active to stop Yoel entering into a rhythm. #Bellator297 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 17, 2023

Luke Thomas

Nemkov already opening up on Romero, who is characteristically being defensive for long stretches. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) June 17, 2023

Bellator

The champ Vadim Nemkov landing shots early on!#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wb4CeDOPbR — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023

Fight Ghost

Romero is old but Nemkov making him look ancient #Bellator297 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) June 17, 2023

Caposa

Gonna be a long night for Romero if Nemkov can keep this up, which he absolutely will. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 17, 2023

Bellator

It was the LHW champ Nemkov who looked the more promising in round 1.#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E4aok5qPYi — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023

Bellator

Damon Martin

Stats rarely tell the entire story of a fight but Nemkov with 88 total strikes thrown to Romero with 10 pretty much explains this one. #Bellator297 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 17, 2023

Luke Thomas

Romero stuck at the end of Nemkov's range and it's mostly just target practice for the Russian through two rounds. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) June 17, 2023

Nolan King

Yoel Romero's left eye appears to be bothering him. He told referee Jason Herzog he thought he was poked and he just pointed at it when talking to his corner. #Bellator297 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 17, 2023

Bellator

The champ controlling the fight! Another strong round for Vadim Nemkov in Chicago. 👊#Bellator297 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CDFBRxPfVh — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 17, 2023

Bellator

Bellator

Terrance McKinney

Yoel was smooth with that drunken fist the last rd truly a legend — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 17, 2023

Scott Fontana

Yoel Romero has to be one of the most frustrating fighters to judge. A whole round will go by and he does almost nothing and then he will have this brief but effective flurry. Rounds like that can be tricky. #Bellator297 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) June 17, 2023

Bellator

MMA Junkie

#Bellator297 results: Vadim Nemkov def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – to defend light heavyweight title Full coverage: https://t.co/n0lDxlfZ3A pic.twitter.com/BJxUSpZlsb — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 17, 2023

Bellator

#Bellator297 Official Result: C-Vadim Nemkov (17-2) defeated #3-Yoel Romero (15-7) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) pic.twitter.com/Q5vzVEv34i — Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) June 17, 2023

Showtime

Chris Weidman

Brahhh hahah Yoel coming out with the drunken salsa dancer style. Love it ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie