Twitter reacts to UNC missing NCAA tournament

Richard Adkins
·3 min read

Sunday was a tough day for the UNC basketball program as their fate became official. The selection committee did not include the Tar Heels in the field of 68 as many expected leading into the day.

But it was made official on Sunday night as the Tar Heels were the third team out of the field when it was all said and done.

Following a loss on Thursday to Virginia, it all but ended UNC’s chances as they really needed another quad 1 win to add to the resume. Now, they are on the wrong side of history officially going from preseason No. 1 to missing the NCAA Tournament becoming the first team to do that since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

UNC’s season of promise derailed into disappointment after numerous chances at a turnaround. However, despite the lackluster finish, North Carolina still has a shot at making things right if they accept the N.I.T. bid.

After it was confirmed that UNC would not be a part of March Madness, fans took to Twitter to let their feelings out about not dancing.

Let’s look at how Twitter responded to no March Madness.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire

