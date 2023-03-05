Twitter reacts to UNC’s gut-wrenching loss to Duke

Richard Adkins
·3 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heels played their final game of Saturday night’s regular season against arch-rival Duke Blue Devils.

It was senior night, ESPN college gameday came to town, and the weather peaked at 67 degrees to display Carolina blue skies. The stage was set, and the fans were lit as both programs prepared for battle.

It was a sluggish start, but the scoring began once both teams settled in. The first half stayed chippy, with players trading words in between plays. The momentum stayed on North Carolina’s side despite going into the locker room down 33-31.

The second half started like the first five minutes after tip-off, slow. However, once again, both teams found their groove, and shots began to fall. As time continued to dwindle, the game got more intense.
Duke led by three with under a minute to go, and the lead remained as UNC failed to convert the chances they had.

Chapel Hill’s energy was electric, which matched on social media as fans reacted to the gut-wrenching defeat.

Let’s look at how Twitter reacted to North Carolina’s loss.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire

Recommended Stories