Twitter reacts to UNC’s gut-wrenching loss to Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels played their final game of Saturday night’s regular season against arch-rival Duke Blue Devils.

It was senior night, ESPN college gameday came to town, and the weather peaked at 67 degrees to display Carolina blue skies. The stage was set, and the fans were lit as both programs prepared for battle.

It was a sluggish start, but the scoring began once both teams settled in. The first half stayed chippy, with players trading words in between plays. The momentum stayed on North Carolina’s side despite going into the locker room down 33-31.

The second half started like the first five minutes after tip-off, slow. However, once again, both teams found their groove, and shots began to fall. As time continued to dwindle, the game got more intense.

Duke led by three with under a minute to go, and the lead remained as UNC failed to convert the chances they had.

Chapel Hill’s energy was electric, which matched on social media as fans reacted to the gut-wrenching defeat.

Let’s look at how Twitter reacted to North Carolina’s loss.

Bacot a LOAD — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) March 5, 2023

reminiscent of the final four game in the sense that UNC would be dead in the water without RJ Davis in the first half — bert (@brettlive) March 5, 2023

Armando Bacot passes Michael Jordan on UNC’s all-time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/lWjGg2M1Di — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2023

This is the most disappointing UNC basketball season I can remember. 4 returning starters from the National Championship runners up team last year and the #1 team in the nation to start the season. They are now 0-2 against Duke, 19-12 on the season, and won’t make March Madness. — Ryan G (@rygear) March 5, 2023

#Duke puts a huge dent in #UNC’s #NCAATournament hopes by winning at the #DeanDome. As the #ACCMBB tourney starts this week, Hubert Davis should be playing the clip from #MajorLeague where Jake Taylor says: “there’s only one thing left to do…win the whole … thing.” #DUKEvsUNC pic.twitter.com/FYqTt9HO8W — Donny Epting (@Hey_D_Ray) March 5, 2023

Another instant classic from #Duke and #UNC came down to the last possession. Duke was great defensively down the stretch and made it tough for #UNC to get a good look at the end there. #DUKEvsUNC — Joey Munroe (@joey_munroe) March 5, 2023

Carolina will not be playing in the NCAA tournament. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) March 5, 2023

UNC's complete inability to hit shots does them in again. Man, that loss hurts — Ryan McNeal (@ryanmcneal24) March 5, 2023

UNC likely missing the tournament after returning almost every star from a national runner-up team seems impossible. Especially playing ina down ACC. — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) March 5, 2023

The pressure of expectations has doomed this UNC team all season. The pressure of tonight’s game was too much for this fragile team. #GoHeels — Willie Robinson Jr. (@WRobinsonJr) March 5, 2023

…I’ll say it. Autobid or bust for UNC https://t.co/8yMYrWdOlL — Jack Fitzsimmons (@WCAX_Jack) March 5, 2023

I found the antithesis of how I felt on 4/2/22. — ♛Young Simba♛ (A Leaky Black Stan Account) (@CrownedPrinceHC) March 5, 2023

If you’re UNC fan, you absolutely still take this season to get last year right? If that was on offer in November 2021, you take that deal. — Mark Armstrong (@MarkPArmstrong) March 5, 2023

I never said I’d given up on UNC because that’s not an option, but I would be content to see this season end, whenever it does — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) March 5, 2023

Decline the NIT bid. End the season as soon as possible. — Tyler Gibbs (@theGibbster3000) March 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire