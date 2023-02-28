Twitter reacts to UNC escaping with win at Florida State

Richard Adkins
·3 min read

North Carolina escaped Florida with a win Monday night, keeping their dance hopes alive.

UNC had it all going in the first half, dominating Florida State thanks to the duo of Caleb Love and Rj Davis. The two combined for 27 of North Carolina’s 43 first-half points.

The second half of what looked like a leisurely cruise to victory turned bumpy as Florida state attempted a repeat at another comeback. As the game went on and the Seminoles crawled back, the nerves began to sit in, with a loss being devastating to North Carolina’s tournament hopes.

In the end, UNC was able to hold off Florida State, stopping the comeback and momentum with a monstrous dunk by Leaky Black. Black had a stellar game, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

As always, the game brought many reactions as many wondered if the worse was in store for UNC. Let us see how Twitter reacted to North Carolina’s win.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire

