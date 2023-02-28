Twitter reacts to UNC escaping with win at Florida State

North Carolina escaped Florida with a win Monday night, keeping their dance hopes alive.

UNC had it all going in the first half, dominating Florida State thanks to the duo of Caleb Love and Rj Davis. The two combined for 27 of North Carolina’s 43 first-half points.

The second half of what looked like a leisurely cruise to victory turned bumpy as Florida state attempted a repeat at another comeback. As the game went on and the Seminoles crawled back, the nerves began to sit in, with a loss being devastating to North Carolina’s tournament hopes.

In the end, UNC was able to hold off Florida State, stopping the comeback and momentum with a monstrous dunk by Leaky Black. Black had a stellar game, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

As always, the game brought many reactions as many wondered if the worse was in store for UNC. Let us see how Twitter reacted to North Carolina’s win.

Proud of Bacot tonight. Nance has shown he can handle the 5 when Armando's in foul trouble & I think Hubert is ok w/how the floor opens when Bacot sits. Comes w/Puff @ the 4-they can alternate as outside threats. Dare I say-excellent game from Caleb. Bully ball, distribute. #unc — Cedric Tillman (@cedrictillman) February 28, 2023

Could care less how you do it.. Just Win‼️‼️ Good win fellas‼️ — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) February 28, 2023

uno been HIM🗣️ — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) February 28, 2023

Fortunately FSU was the opponent tonight. The #TarHeels are going to have to play much better the next few games if they wanna make the tourney. The 3s aren’t always gonna go down like they did tonight. — NCGM (@NCGM_4) February 28, 2023

UNC avoids an awful loss at FSU and didn’t look that great doing it. Still plenty of work to do for the Tar Heels. — College Hoops Coop (@CollegeHoopCoop) February 28, 2023

Tar Heels bubble hasn’t popped just yet! Keep streaking!! Up next Dook.. 😤👊🏻 — Michael Shaffer (@mshaffe14) February 28, 2023

UNC over Florida State by 11 in Tallahassee. Tar Heels did what they needed to do – which was simply not lose. Duke/UNC Saturday will carry significant weight, particularly for the Heels, regardless of both teams being "down" this year. — Made For March (@madeformarch) February 28, 2023

Now it is officially Duke Week! Let’s go Tar Heels!

GDTBATH!!! — ToddFather (@toddrhymer32) February 28, 2023

Tar Heels win! Couldn’t hang onto the wire to wire rout and blowout win but still cover. Duke on saturday. Let’s go Baylor — Volume Shooter (@horsecocklocks) February 28, 2023

BUBBLE WATCH: North Carolina over Florida State. Tar Heels will have another opportunity to earn a Quad 1 win on Saturday against Duke in Chapel Hill. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 28, 2023

North Carolina’s tourney hopes stay alive with a victory against Florida State in Tallahassee. Tar Heels now 19-11 and 11-8 in ACC play. Next: Saturday vs Duke. My gut says UNC winds up playing in the First Four in Dayton. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 28, 2023

Dare I say, North Carolina is slowly working themselves into form? #TarHeels still have work to do, but a win vs Duke assuredly puts them in the tournament. — Jason Mitchum (@jason_mitchum) February 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire