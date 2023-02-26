Twitter reacts to UNC’s big win against Virginia

The Dean Dome rocked Saturday night as the North Carolina Tar Heels hosted the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers and came away with a big win to save its NCAA Tournament hopes.

UNC had its backs on the wall as the uncertainty of an NCAA tournament bid built over the last few weeks. As a result, they have not been on the better side of Joe Lunardi ESPN bracketology, listed among the first four out teams in the last update.

North Carolina entered the game in win-now mode, showing right off the gate with an offensive explosion. The ball movement was the best it had been all year, and the open looks were falling.

Pete Nance played a significant role in that success, scoring 14 of UNC’s 42 first-half points. As Nance lit it up, UNC fans chanted the famous Tar Heel chant echoing a change of direction for the North Carolina basketball program.

The second half got rocky, but UNC could steer the ship, beating UVA 71-63. This game showcased one of North Carolina’s best performances this season, and social media had much to say about it.

Let us look at how Twitter reacted to North Carolina’s big win.

Pete Nance with the best first half of his UNC career. Let’s get it. — Tristan Freeman (@T_Free53) February 26, 2023

Just a dad, trying to be a good role model for my son, while UNC, coming into the game 345th nationally from 3 (thank you @ByDavidTeel) hits 9 3’s in a half and UVa can’t buy a layup. This struggle is real. Keep smiling. It’s just a game. It’s just a game. Tough ones happen boy — Tucker Martin (@jtuckermartin) February 25, 2023

North Carolina not messing around 👀 pic.twitter.com/8p46fQFfRY — ESPN (@espn) February 25, 2023

UNC is crushing Virginia… keep an eye on Chapel Hill — Austin Bechtold (@AustinRBechtold) February 25, 2023

It’s honestly painful to watch UNC play this good. We were supposed to be doing this all season and now it’s too little too late. Maybe we’ll raise a NIT banner that’s cool I guess 🙄 — Gavin Benz (@benz_gavin) February 25, 2023

Pete Nance right now pic.twitter.com/0rFXK6nPQr — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 25, 2023

Pete Nance legacy game — Heel Chat💬 (@DieHard_Heels) February 26, 2023

