Twitter reacts: UGA football lands elite 2024 WR

James Morgan
·2 min read

Three-star wide receiver Sacovie White is Georgia football’s fourth commitment in the class of 2024. Three of Georgia’s four commitments in the junior class are in-state recruits. All four of Georgia’s 2024 commits play offensive skill positions.

Sacovie White plays high school football for Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia, which is about an hour outside of Atlanta.

White recently visited the Clemson Tigers and Michigan Wolverines. The three-star receiver attended the Georgia-Auburn game and decided to commit to the Dawgs after that experience.

Sacovie White is a member of the class of 2024. White excels at making contested catches and can get separation with ease. He was named 247Sports’ offensive MVP of the 2022 National Combine.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 53 wide receiver in his class and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia. White is the No. 401 recruit in the class of 2024.

Here’s how Georgia Bulldogs Twitter reacted to White’s commitment:

White's commitment to Georgia

Fan reactions

2023 Receiver Raymond Cottrell reacts

Kirby Smart's classic reaction

Media reactions

Key Georgia recruiting staffer reacts

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories