Twitter reacts: UGA football lands elite 2024 WR

Three-star wide receiver Sacovie White is Georgia football’s fourth commitment in the class of 2024. Three of Georgia’s four commitments in the junior class are in-state recruits. All four of Georgia’s 2024 commits play offensive skill positions.

Sacovie White plays high school football for Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia, which is about an hour outside of Atlanta.

White recently visited the Clemson Tigers and Michigan Wolverines. The three-star receiver attended the Georgia-Auburn game and decided to commit to the Dawgs after that experience.

Sacovie White is a member of the class of 2024. White excels at making contested catches and can get separation with ease. He was named 247Sports’ offensive MVP of the 2022 National Combine.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 53 wide receiver in his class and the No. 46 recruit in Georgia. White is the No. 401 recruit in the class of 2024.

Here’s how Georgia Bulldogs Twitter reacted to White’s commitment:

White's commitment to Georgia

Fan reactions

Story continues

BAM!!! 2024 WR Sacovie White is a Dawg! The athletic playmaker joins the 2024 class. pic.twitter.com/f8f2Z9TXDt — UGA Football Recruiting (@FieldStForum) October 10, 2022

We picked up two commitment’s yesterday. Roderick Robinson 4 star RB in the class of 2023 and Sacovie White 3 star WR in the class of 24. Both are really big pickups for our Dawgs.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/jgdPGUVph0 — GaBulldogsFB (@GABulldogsFB) October 11, 2022

2023 Receiver Raymond Cottrell reacts

Not everybody in the picture committed but y’all know who y’all are it’s finna be so epic next year 🎥💯 pic.twitter.com/3CMnjsLj0g — Raymond Cottrell (@RaymondCottre14) October 10, 2022

Kirby Smart's classic reaction

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) October 10, 2022

Media reactions

2024 WR Sacovie White from Cass has committed to #UGA. The three-star receiver becomes the fourth commit in Georgia’s class and the second WR. — McClain (@McclainBaxley) October 10, 2022

Breaking: 2024 playmaker Sacovie White of Cass (Ga.) has committed to Georgia. #GoDawgs White breaks down his commitment: https://t.co/le9SZMR2dy pic.twitter.com/8b9SfKtyf5 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 10, 2022

Key Georgia recruiting staffer reacts

ELITE WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ YOUNG KINGS WANNA PLAY WITH YOUNG KINGS👑‼️ #CommittedToTheG 🤫Told y’all we celebrate all off-season and in-season‼️ PARTY DON’T STOP IN ATHENS‼️ #GoDawgs — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) October 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire