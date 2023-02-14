Twitter reacts: UGA football hires Mike Bobo as OC

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator. Bobo served as an offensive analyst for Georgia in 2022.

Mike Bobo replaces former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who accepted the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job.

Mike Bobo has a long history with Georgia. He was previously the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014. Additionally, Bobo coached quarterbacks from 2001 to 2006 in Athens during the Mark Richt era.

Mike Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1993 to 1997. Bobo, Kirby Smart, and Will Muschamp all played at Georgia during the 1990s.

Here’s how Twitter reacted as Georgia hired Mike Bobo to be its offensive coordinator again:

Georgia will be okay under Bobo

Georgia Football is going to be JUST FINE. I can't thank Todd Monken enough for helping bring a lifetime of joy to this generation. And assuming it's Bobo (already being reported), he has never had this level of talent in Athens and was a damn good OC back in the day.#GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) February 14, 2023

Two guys in Georgia football history have led Georgia to 40+ points per game: Todd Monken and Mike Bobo. Monken is a big loss… but Bobo is not a bad hire. Georgia's talent + Bobo having a year with Monken should keep the offense at a high level. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) February 14, 2023

A lot of SEC teams are replacing offensive coordinators

SEC teams with a different Offensive Coordinator in 2023: Georgia

Tennessee

South Carolina

Kentucky

Alabama

Auburn

Mississippi State

Arkansas

Texas A&M *Offensive Coordinator & play caller are not always the same😉 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 14, 2023

Most think that Bobo is a good hire

Mike Bobo is a fantastic hire by Georgia coach Kirby Smart. There's a reason why Mark Richt's last season in Athens was in 2015. The offense fell off of a cliff when Bobo left to become the head coach at Colorado State after the 2014 season. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) February 14, 2023

My opinion, Mike Bobo is one of the few coordinators I’ve studied that makes me take the pad out and steal play design. He’s never, in the 20 years of coaching, ever had something like the unit he will have now. Taking prior “failures” and applying them here is wrong. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) February 14, 2023

Funny takes on the hire

Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo are the coordinators for a team seeking its third straight national title, a perfectly normal expectation. pic.twitter.com/6LvdrpyF5q — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 14, 2023

I missed the Mike Bobo discourse. I feel re-energized. Thank you, world. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 14, 2023

Some aren't as optimisitic

When Georgia fans see Mike Bobo as their offensive coordinator again pic.twitter.com/b7mXnqIyiO — Dave (@davemcveyr) February 14, 2023

Georgia fans should still be happy

I'll say at the risk of offending some, if you just watched the Dawgs win Back-to-Back National Championships but you're going to be upset all offseason about Mike Bobo coming back as OC… I feel very sorry for you. Enjoy the Glory Days. They aren't anywhere near done. #GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) February 14, 2023

From 2012-2014, the #UGA offense averaged right at 40.0 ppg under Mike Bobo as the offensive coordinator. The last two seasons under Todd Monken, #UGA has averaged 41.1 (2022) and 38.6 (2021). The big difference? In 2013, #UGA allowed 29.0 ppg. In 2014, #UGA allowed 20.7 ppg. — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) February 14, 2023

More Georgia football

