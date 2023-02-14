Twitter reacts: UGA football hires Mike Bobo as OC

4
James Morgan
·3 min read

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator. Bobo served as an offensive analyst for Georgia in 2022.

Mike Bobo replaces former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who accepted the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job.

Mike Bobo has a long history with Georgia. He was previously the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014. Additionally, Bobo coached quarterbacks from 2001 to 2006 in Athens during the Mark Richt era.

Mike Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1993 to 1997. Bobo, Kirby Smart, and Will Muschamp all played at Georgia during the 1990s.

Here’s how Twitter reacted as Georgia hired Mike Bobo to be its offensive coordinator again:

Georgia will be okay under Bobo

A lot of SEC teams are replacing offensive coordinators

Most think that Bobo is a good hire

Funny takes on the hire

Some aren't as optimisitic

https://twitter.com/typicalgamecock/status/1625540068663345157?s=20&t=l1S_o1oIpC7YqvZp1-oidA

Georgia fans should still be happy

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

