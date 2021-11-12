Twitter reacts: UGA football flips former 4-star Florida WR commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped four-star wide receiver recruit Raymond Cottrell from Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators. The Milton High School (Milton, Florida) wide receiver committed to Kirby Smart and UGA after a long conversation with his father.

Cottrell ranks as the No. 82 recruit in the class of 2023. He’s considered the No. 12 wide receiver in his class.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver has excellent size. He is Georgia football’s seventh commitment in the class of 2023. Cottrell joins fellow four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey as Georgia’s two receiver commitments in the class of 2023.

Things aren’t looking pretty for Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators in recruiting. Florida has the 22nd-ranked class of 2022 at the moment. SEC East rival UGA has the second-ranked class in the country.

Here’s how Georgia Bulldogs Twitter reacted to Raymond Cottrell’s commitment to Georgia:

WE TALKED ABOUT IT. LETS GO TEAMMATE🐶🐶 https://t.co/8MkOXsig4j — Pearce Spurlin III (@PearceSpurlin) November 11, 2021

Four-star 2023 WR Raymond Cottrell has not only decommitted from the Florida #Gators but flipped to Georgia. He was UF's top-rated commit next cycle. Florida drops from No. 6 to No. 8 in the early rankings. — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 11, 2021

GO DAWGS !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) November 11, 2021

