Twitter reacts: UGA football flips UCLA’s highest-rated commit

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped UCLA football’s top commitment in the class of 2023. Four-star running back Roderick Robinson is now committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and is shutting down his recruitment.

Robinson visited Athens for the Auburn game. Robinson has built some special relationships with members of the Georgia coaching staff.

The four-star running back’s decision is a big recruiting loss for UCLA, who now has only six commitments in the class of 2023. Roderick Robinson was UCLA’s highest-ranked commit.

The Bruins are off to a 6-0 start to the 2022 college football season, but UCLA is struggling on the recruiting trail. UCLA and head coach Chip Kelly has the No. 80 recruiting class in the country.

Robinson is ranked as the No. 15 running back in the country and No. 18 recruit in California per 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back is the No. 270 recruit in the country.

Robinson plays high school football for Lincoln High School in San Diego, California. The Lincoln standout is Georgia’s first commitment from a running back in the class of 2023. Georgia has 21 total commitments in the class of 2023 and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

