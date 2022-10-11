Twitter reacts: UGA football flips UCLA’s highest-rated commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped UCLA football’s top commitment in the class of 2023. Four-star running back Roderick Robinson is now committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and is shutting down his recruitment.

Robinson visited Athens for the Auburn game. Robinson has built some special relationships with members of the Georgia coaching staff.

The four-star running back’s decision is a big recruiting loss for UCLA, who now has only six commitments in the class of 2023. Roderick Robinson was UCLA’s highest-ranked commit.

The Bruins are off to a 6-0 start to the 2022 college football season, but UCLA is struggling on the recruiting trail. UCLA and head coach Chip Kelly has the No. 80 recruiting class in the country.

Robinson is ranked as the No. 15 running back in the country and No. 18 recruit in California per 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back is the No. 270 recruit in the country.

Robinson plays high school football for Lincoln High School in San Diego, California. The Lincoln standout is Georgia’s first commitment from a running back in the class of 2023. Georgia has 21 total commitments in the class of 2023 and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country.

Here’s how Georgia football reacted to Robinson’s decision to flip his commitment via Twitter:

Former Georgia running back Terrell Davis

My Dawgs just got stronger!👏🏿👏🏿@UGAAthletics

Gets commit from 4-star RB @RodRob204. Out of my hometown of San Diego and my high school @THEHIVEFB. Welcome to RBU, Roderick! Go Dawgs!!! 👊🏿@GeorgiaFootball — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) October 10, 2022

UGA football staff reacts

Robinson's commitment announcement

Fans react

Oh we bringing some JUICE in today 🔥🔥🔥… who’s gonna be next 🤭? #CommitToTheG #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/6IrIaAWbIL — Sam Edwards (@SamE520) October 10, 2022

Roderick Robinson is the best running back in the country, if you are in the area you need to see this young man play in person. — SoCal HS Football (@CALHSFB) October 8, 2022

Kirby Smart's classic reaction

Go Dawgs !!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) October 10, 2022

Robinson shouts out some of his key recruiters

2 of the best on @GeorgiaFootball coaching staff ! Got a lot of love for these 2 right here and I can’t wait to get there and learn from them. Can’t thank @DHill39 enough for believing in me and speaking highly of me from the day he met me at a camp ! @DellMcGee pic.twitter.com/mFPkXyu8xu — Roderick Robinson II (@rodrob204) October 11, 2022

More fan reactions

Big get here! 2023 4-star RB Roderick Robinson II has flipped from UCLA to Georgia

• 6'1, 230 lbs

• San Diego, CA (Lincoln) pic.twitter.com/bRlM6i6qDa — The Dawg Byte (@TheDawgByte) October 10, 2022

Booooom!!!!!! Four-star ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia! — (Not )🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) October 10, 2022

