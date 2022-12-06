Twitter reacts: UGA football adds commitment from 5-star Samuel M’Pemba

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a commitment from five-star defensive end Samuel M’Pemba. Georgia football currently has 22 commitments in the class of 2023 and the second-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Samuel M’Pemba is the fourth-ranked edge rusher in the senior class. He plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG Academy is one of the most competitive high school football programs in the nation.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher is the No. 30 recruit in the class of 2023 and the eighth-ranked recruit in Florida. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted at M’Pemba committed to Kirby Smart’s program:

Barstool UGA's reaction

M'Pemba's commitment announcement

Kirby Smart's classic Tweet

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) December 4, 2022

Ki

Fan reaction

Breaking News: St. Louis, Missouri 5⭐️DE/EDGE Samuel M'Pemba @SMPEMBA5 has Committed to the G! @georgiafootball currently has the #2 class, to go with a #1 Ranking and recent SEC Championship #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/PIzFQQqDr0 — 100 Sanford Podcast🏆🏆🏆 (@100Sanford) December 4, 2022

Another fan reaction

Story continues

BREAKING: 5 ⭐️ Edge Rusher Samuel M'Pemba has committed to the Dawgs. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 What a time to be a DAWG! pic.twitter.com/aO9xQS83pS — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) December 4, 2022

Georgia recruiting staffers celebrate

Once again…..another one of my Young Kings 👑 wanted to join his brothers‼️ DEEPER THAN FOOTBALL WITH THESE GUYS‼️ ELITE WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ Y’all should’ve known that already‼️ TAPPED & TURNT‼️ #KINGS #CommittedToTheG 🐶 — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) December 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire