Twitter reacts: UGA football adds commitment from 5-star Samuel M’Pemba

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a commitment from five-star defensive end Samuel M’Pemba. Georgia football currently has 22 commitments in the class of 2023 and the second-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Samuel M’Pemba is the fourth-ranked edge rusher in the senior class. He plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG Academy is one of the most competitive high school football programs in the nation.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher is the No. 30 recruit in the class of 2023 and the eighth-ranked recruit in Florida. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted at M’Pemba committed to Kirby Smart’s program:

Barstool UGA's reaction

M'Pemba's commitment announcement

Kirby Smart's classic Tweet

Ki

Fan reaction

Another fan reaction

Georgia recruiting staffers celebrate

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories