Twitter reacts: UGA football adds commitment from South Carolina’s top recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a commitment from Monroe Freeling, who is the highest-ranked recruit in South Carolina. Freeling is a tall, lengthy four-star offensive tackle from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, which is just outside of Charleston.

The four-star offensive line recruit committed to Georgia over Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Miami. Kirby Smart and Georgia football have added commitments from the top recruit in South Carolina in two of the last three signing classes.

Freeling is a senior who plays high school football for Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle recruit is a member of the class of 2023.

The Oceanside star is the No. 8 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023 and is rated as the No. 63 recruit. Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have commitments from 19 prospects in the class of 2023. Georgia has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country behind Alabama and Texas.

The touted offensive tackle also plays basketball. He shows great athleticism, mobility and footwork for someone of his size.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Monroe Freeling’s commitment:

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) August 29, 2022

Just added another Brick to the Great Wall of Georgia! Go Dawgs! — Stacy Searels (@SSearels) August 30, 2022

Freeling waived a Georgia flag in his commitment to the Bulldogs:

The moment he made it official ‼️ 4⭐️ OT Monroe Freeling commits to Georgia. The Bulldogs rise to No. 3 in the 247Sports rankings 🏈 pic.twitter.com/SYwgraIyGN — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 30, 2022

BOOM Georgia has landed 4 🌟 OL Monroe Freeling (@FreelingMonroe) out of Mount Pleasant, SC. Freeling is currently ranked as the 80th Player on 247 (#13 OT and #1 player in South Carolina) pic.twitter.com/e3xuuBZI2R — Chris Figgures (@chrislfiggures) August 29, 2022

Boom!!! 4🤩 OL Monroe Freeling has committed to the Dawgs!#GoDawgs Welcome to the family🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 pic.twitter.com/Cd5dsmDTHR — (Not )🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) August 29, 2022

#UGA picks up commitment from 2023 four-star OT Monroe Freeling from South Carolina. — McClain (@McclainBaxley) August 29, 2022

More!

Two-loss Alabama? Undefeated UGA? Best, worst-case scenarios for every SEC football team L.A. Chargers sign former Georgia RB 17 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as he previews Georgia game 'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': Georgia vs Oregon Preview feat. UGA WR Rhett McGowan

Story continues

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire