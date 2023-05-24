Twitter reacts: UGA adds commitment from huge OT Marcus Harrison

Three-star offensive tackle prospect Marcus Harrison has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Wisconsin Badgers. Harrison is a member of the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound offensive tackle plays high school football for St. Francis High School in Hamburg, New York. Marcus Harrison holds over a dozen scholarship offers.

The St. Francis standout is ranked as the No. 606 recruit in the country and the No. 48 offensive tackle. Harrison is the third-ranked recruit in New York, per 247Sports. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles was key factor in the Bulldogs adding a commitment from Marcus Harrison.

Following Harrison’s commitment, Georgia has the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class of 2024 with 15 commitments. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted as Marcus Harrison announced his commitment:

Marcus Harrison commits to Georgia football

After a conversation with @SSearels and @KirbySmartUGA I would like to announce that I am 100% a Georgia Bulldog. pic.twitter.com/pTe5BH0qm0 — Marcus Harrison (@MarcusH89810868) May 23, 2023

Kirby Smart reacts

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 23, 2023

Media reactions to Harrison's commitment

This morning #Georgia added a 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive tackle to @247Sports No. 1 ranked recruiting class in Hamburg (NY) St. Francis prospect Marcus Harrison. "He’s very coachable. He wants to try to be the best he can be. He wants that challenge and where better to go… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 23, 2023

#GoDawgs fans wake up to a new commit with massive New York offensive lineman Marcus Harrison. https://t.co/6ZfE9tevKn — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) May 23, 2023

UGA moves up to No. 1 class

The Bulldogs now have the @Rivals No. 1-ranked class in the 2024 cycle, ahead of Michigan. https://t.co/Za9kCU6yoV — Patrick Garbin (@patrickgarbin) May 23, 2023

UGA recruiter reacts

Boys woke up late for work plus found out we got another BIG DAWG‼️ Awww man I told y’all it’s getting scary but they ain’t believe me 😂 #CommittedToTheG #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/n19VjusOi7 — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) May 23, 2023

