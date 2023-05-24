Twitter reacts: UGA adds commitment from huge OT Marcus Harrison

James Morgan
·2 min read
1

Three-star offensive tackle prospect Marcus Harrison has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Wisconsin Badgers. Harrison is a member of the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound offensive tackle plays high school football for St. Francis High School in Hamburg, New York. Marcus Harrison holds over a dozen scholarship offers.

The St. Francis standout is ranked as the No. 606 recruit in the country and the No. 48 offensive tackle. Harrison is the third-ranked recruit in New York, per 247Sports. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles was key factor in the Bulldogs adding a commitment from Marcus Harrison.

Following Harrison’s commitment, Georgia has the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class of 2024 with 15 commitments. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted as Marcus Harrison announced his commitment:

Marcus Harrison commits to Georgia football

Kirby Smart reacts

Media reactions to Harrison's commitment

UGA moves up to No. 1 class

UGA recruiter reacts

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

