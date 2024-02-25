Twitter reacts to UCLA hiring former Commanders/Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has landed a new job. On Saturday, the UCLA Bruins hired Bieniemy as their new offensive coordinator/associate head coach. It’s a similar title to what he held during his lone season in Washington in 2023.

The Bruins were looking for a new offensive coordinator after former head coach Chip Kelly departed to take over as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. The Bruins promoted UCLA alum and former NFL running back DeShaun Foster to head coach.

Bieniemy’s gamble in Washington didn’t work out well for him or the team. After the season, the Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera, leaving Bieniemy free to pursue his options.

Bieniemys’ one season in Washington was polarizing. Some fans believed he could do no wrong, blaming everything on Rivera, the offensive line, Sam Howell, Dan Snyder, and virtually everyone else — except Bieniemy. Others, though, were ready for a change by midseason.

How did the social media world react to Bieniemy’s new job? We look at some of the top reactions from X — formerly Twitter.

Eric Bieniemy in the dorms on the first day of practice pic.twitter.com/jAVJmEVM0g — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) February 25, 2024

Bro can’t even get a head coaching job in college 😭😭😭🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — The Secret Recipe ⛽️ (@AMPARADOXXX) February 25, 2024

GREAT hire. UCLA will be fun — sk (@gore32mia) February 25, 2024

I kept wondering if Eric Bieniemy's stop would be going back to his Alma mater. Instead, the LA native is going back home to run UCLA's offense. https://t.co/mtOHIOdmXT — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 25, 2024

From a KC fan, this isn’t surprising. I don’t think he really has a choice Something is going on that the public isn’t being told about — Dust in the wind🇺🇸⬜️ (@FOACAD) February 25, 2024

“Bieniemy said one NFL team offered him its assistant head coach job/running back job. But ultimately, he took his time and found his way back to school” pic.twitter.com/Y2hP5MReJZ — VT (@brownchubbybear) February 25, 2024

College feels like a great spot for Eric Bieniemy right now. I think his style – on and off the field – will work better at that level. He can mold young men and not worry about calling run plays. https://t.co/hupnshW8mL — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 25, 2024

The NFL said again what it thought of him. — WSHBVB (@wshbvb) February 25, 2024

Breaking: I’m told the 2x-Super Bowl champion coach Eric Bieniemy has agreed to become UCLA’s new associate head coach/OC in a “great opportunity.” Read exclusive details on Bieniemy’s decision in an article from @CBSSports NFL writer @garrettpodell & myself.… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 25, 2024

Happy for Eric Bieniemy becoming the Offensive Coordinator and Associate Head Coach at @UCLAFootball as reported by @PeteThamel and @AdamSchefter , but how this man can’t get a Head Coaching job in the NFL or in College is UNBELIEVABLE. pic.twitter.com/2t5qravhdg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 25, 2024

NO MORE ERIC BIENIEMY TORCHING THE EAGLES https://t.co/B3hGjOljIS https://t.co/yik4cIokNg — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 25, 2024

What Eric Bieniemy's NFL coaching future looks like: pic.twitter.com/nPnwILrMnr — Moody (@EricNMoody) February 25, 2024

This guy must just be a disaster during an interview — Jforth01 (@JForthofer) February 25, 2024

Told y’all buddy cooked in league circles lol https://t.co/hHuCYRUYin — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) February 25, 2024

Eric Bieniemy -you sure he can relate to college kids? the word was he was to hard on professionals — Seattlemike14 (@14seattlemike14) February 25, 2024

Next big head coach??? Washington was the only team to even offer him an OC position last year. Dude was consistently passed over and wasn’t even going to have the chiefs OC job last year even if he wanted to stay there. Howell was bad, so was Bieniemy — godwho22 (@godwho22) February 25, 2024

EB will do well with college kids. https://t.co/2zFXcqieME — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 25, 2024

Eric Bienemy going to UCLA is the perfect opportunity to tell you: 1) I've got some wild stuff dropping for you on Monday 2) When my mom used to bake cookies for the CU Football team after every win, my dad and I would drop them off and EB would absolutely destroy them pic.twitter.com/YFMAB9FCSw — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) February 25, 2024

EB having to go to college to be the OC for a 1st time HC in a struggling program sucks https://t.co/tlOn2Qpdpp — ChiefBearcat (@Chief_Bearcat) February 25, 2024

The hottest O.C. In the game 2 years ago, has to leave a dynasty to “prove” he can call an offense, just to have Washington avg 30ppg all to lose his job & head to the NCAA….The real question I’ll never know is who did EB piss off? https://t.co/ah3Q3E3F1w — Shèrron (@716made) February 25, 2024

