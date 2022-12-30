Twitter reacts to Tyler Buchner’s second touchdown of Gator Bowl

Tyler Buchner must have a thing for scoring game-tying touchdowns. Doing it in the first quarter of the Gator Bowl to tie it at 7 was impressive. He did it again in the third quarter, this time to knot the score at 24.

Notre Dame hasn’t led in the game up to this point, but some offensive skills players contributed to the cause on its first scoring drive of the second half. A couple of nice runs by Audric Estime and a 25-yard reception to Jayden Thomas set the Irish up in the South Carolina red zone. They were in that red zone for exactly one play as Buchner scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, this one from 11 yards out:

We don’t know if the Irish will win this game, but we know Buchner will be a big reason if they do. We also know people were happy with this latest touchdown as evidenced by Twitter:

Dick Vitale

IRISH BACK BABY / Tyler Buchner has some good wheels ! Has tallied 2 running TD’s . Winner of Gator Bowl will be whether @NDFootball or @GamecockFB DEFENSE responds here in the 2nd half as game is now 24 -24 ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 30, 2022

Matt Vespa

Alright Buchner…but can you deliver a win? #NDFootball — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) December 30, 2022

Ben Dover

Story continues

South Carolina’s defense is really getting carved up by Tyler Buchner LMFAOOOOO — Ben Dover (@SottishisHere) December 30, 2022

Ashton Hummel

Buchner again!!! It’s all tied up!#GoIrish — Ashton Hummel (@Ashton1744) December 30, 2022

Joe Clancy

If we do land Hartman, I would consider using Buchner as a Taysom Hill type of player… dude is all around to talented not to use — Joe Clancy (@Joe95397194) December 30, 2022

Hayden Adams

If Tyler Buchner’s arm was half as good as his legs, Notre Dame would really have something — Hayden Adams (@HaydenAdamsZ) December 30, 2022

Greg Slusarski

Tyler Buchner again!!! Touchdown Irish!!! ☘️☘️☘️ — Greg Slusarski (@gregslusarski02) December 30, 2022

Jake Ryan

Buchner 🔥 — Jake Ryan ☘️ (@jakeryan2112) December 30, 2022

Cameron Soran

Buchner is the most frustrating type of quarterback for me. Overall, he's not a top-20 QB. But he'll show you flashes of a top-5 QB to make you believe in the potential. — Cameron Soran (@cameronsoran) December 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire