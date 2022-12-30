Twitter reacts to Tyler Buchner’s second touchdown of Gator Bowl

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

Tyler Buchner must have a thing for scoring game-tying touchdowns. Doing it in the first quarter of the Gator Bowl to tie it at 7 was impressive. He did it again in the third quarter, this time to knot the score at 24.

Notre Dame hasn’t led in the game up to this point, but some offensive skills players contributed to the cause on its first scoring drive of the second half. A couple of nice runs by Audric Estime and a 25-yard reception to Jayden Thomas set the Irish up in the South Carolina red zone. They were in that red zone for exactly one play as Buchner scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, this one from 11 yards out:

We don’t know if the Irish will win this game, but we know Buchner will be a big reason if they do. We also know people were happy with this latest touchdown as evidenced by Twitter:

Dick Vitale

Matt Vespa

Ben Dover

Ashton Hummel

Joe Clancy

Hayden Adams

Greg Slusarski

Jake Ryan

Cameron Soran

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

Recommended Stories