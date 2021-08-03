Twitter reacts to Trey Lance's viral 50-yard practice completion

Twitter reacts to Lance's viral 50-yard deep ball at camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Each day that Trey Lance steps out onto the field for 49ers practice, more and more heads begin to turn.

One particular throw from Lance from training camp Tuesday had Twitter buzzing.

Trey dotting a deep ball off the back foot 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2cMEekbkr — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 3, 2021

Rolling out to his left, Lance fired a throw across his body deep downfield to an open Trent Sherfield.

The Trey Lance hype train is loaded up, and ready for departure.

Trey Lance just threw a 50 yard bomb to Trent Sherfield who was being covered by S Tony Jefferson and LB Jonah Griffith.



The play resulted in a TD and the #49ers Faithful in the stands let out their biggest cheer yet. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) August 3, 2021

San Francisco 49ers day 1 starter is Trey Lance. I don’t have any sources I’m just reading the blades of grass. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 3, 2021

This is the greatest throw in the history of professional football. https://t.co/5niUvRTrIG — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) August 3, 2021

This is like watching a Ohtani or Tatis Jr. home run. My god that was just beautiful. — Enrique (@Enrique510_) August 3, 2021

I had someone there tell me "Mahomes 2.0" https://t.co/EvsOKGwnfI — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 3, 2021

Lance ended up taking a first-team rep today in practice, his first time running with the 1's, which sparked plenty of conversation surrounding the unofficial quarterback battle between him and veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

“We have seven day install," Shanahan told reporters when asked about Lance's first-team rep. "A certain play that went in a day that we wanted all the lines to get reps with and we're only going to do that play with Trey.”

Can we anticipate more first-team reps from Lance moving forward?

“No, I don't really look at it like that," Shanahan said. "I thought he had a decent day. I thought he did good with his reps. Not perfect, but we're just evaluating everybody right now and not putting it like that.”

With all eyes on Lance, every throw and move the rookie makes in practice will be under a microscope from here on out until the 49ers officially name a starter for their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

