Twitter reacts to Travis Kelce’s fiery sideline outburst in Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is in shambles to start Super Bowl LVIII. After running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled away the team’s best chance to score a touchdown in the first half of the championship game, tensions boiled over on Kansas City’s sideline.

Star tight end Travis Kelce was seen exchanging some heated words with head coach Andy Reid after the disappointing play, clearly displeased with the sequence of events that had just occurred.

Take a look at Kelce’s sideline outburst here:

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

While the game is far from over, the Chiefs’ dysfunctional offense will need to get into gear if Kansas City intends to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of this matchup.

Fans around America took to Twitter to react to the fiery exchange between Kelce and Reid and didn’t mince words in their response to the bizarre situation.

Check out their top reactions to the occurrence below:

Travis either did what needed to happen for Reid to wake up or Travis better chill with them antics https://t.co/OZojsVIPFR — Christo (@UnsKCripted_C) February 12, 2024

Kelce just can't do this. Terrible. https://t.co/NdCGh3yHan — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) February 12, 2024

And Jerick McKinnon with another smart, heads up play in the Super Bowl. https://t.co/ZXP8LidU4F — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) February 12, 2024

This is wild. I'm going to need some more context. https://t.co/xAdqEQhFXL — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 12, 2024

Surprised this didn't get more play on the broadcast! https://t.co/XhG6uGuUiW — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 12, 2024

kelce is going to have to explain himself in nuggies after the game https://t.co/BnZhKrqFR4 — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) February 12, 2024

Hmmmm! What is this called Passion? Funny how that word will be thrown around for different players. "just saying". #SuperBowlLVII https://t.co/aZWYBX42Ck — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) February 12, 2024

Nah this ain’t it https://t.co/FsgQKpNKZ6 — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) February 12, 2024

his good guy image is getting exposed I won https://t.co/xnb8OuKHOc pic.twitter.com/G4z9UlvZfS — dunepilled (@endmeslime) February 12, 2024

Running up on your coach in the second quarter when it’s a 3 point game is insane https://t.co/MApUpx1m9b — vic (@CountOnVic) February 12, 2024

Boys crying in the comments when a chip on the line y’all don’t be fr sometimes https://t.co/sjrJA4OAuk — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift checking in on Travis Kelce from her suite #SuperBowl https://t.co/I83d5UGZWE pic.twitter.com/pY4sDiF55v — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) February 12, 2024

Showing your coach up like this in the Super Bowl is a pretty swag thing to do https://t.co/3er47af3n1 — KTT (@KileTshirt) February 12, 2024

you can yell at and push your head coach like this? https://t.co/rGTCdVSiYw pic.twitter.com/4yjMaSoPdl — 𝖘𝖞𝖉 🎧⛓▪️ (@_SUSHIFREAK) February 12, 2024

This man just activated a bunch of Swifties like sleeper cells. They will now devour Travis Kelce whole https://t.co/tvm3xYzocZ — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) February 12, 2024

Andy going to fire back at Travis https://t.co/LpwkjaTJ0r pic.twitter.com/fSmKdVZt8P — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 12, 2024

Imagine the response if Terrell Owens did this crap. https://t.co/Vd7QmS7qpP — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 12, 2024

Team so unlikable lol. https://t.co/pArrBIrvY0 — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) February 12, 2024

Can’t recall something like this involving Reid before. Maybe Kelce wanted the ball after the Hardman catch? https://t.co/phsHKkQEZq — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 12, 2024

What Marshawn Lynch wanted to do to Pete Carroll at the end of Super Bowl 49: https://t.co/paWIJBlEWa — Matt John (@MattJohnNBA) February 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire