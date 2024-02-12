Twitter reacts to Travis Kelce’s fiery sideline outburst in Super Bowl LVIII

Advertisement
John Dillon
·3 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs offense is in shambles to start Super Bowl LVIII. After running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled away the team’s best chance to score a touchdown in the first half of the championship game, tensions boiled over on Kansas City’s sideline.

Star tight end Travis Kelce was seen exchanging some heated words with head coach Andy Reid after the disappointing play, clearly displeased with the sequence of events that had just occurred.

Take a look at Kelce’s sideline outburst here:

While the game is far from over, the Chiefs’ dysfunctional offense will need to get into gear if Kansas City intends to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of this matchup.

Fans around America took to Twitter to react to the fiery exchange between Kelce and Reid and didn’t mince words in their response to the bizarre situation.

Check out their top reactions to the occurrence below:

