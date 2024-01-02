Twitter reacts to Tom Brady's not so subtle watch flex while supporting Michigan in Rose Bowl

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady spent his college football career at the University of Michigan.

He was a member of the 1997 national championship team and, in 2000, led Michigan to a dramatic overtime win against Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

So, it's no surprise Brady was rooting on his alma mater Monday when the Wolverines took on the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. Michigan went on to win in overtime, 27-20, to secure a spot in the national championship game against Washington.

Ahead of Monday's game, Brady posted a message of "LOCK IN!" and a photo of himself wearing a "Michigan vs Everybody" wristband on X, formerly Twitter.

But something else on Brady's wrist grabbed the attention of commenters: his watch.

Brady wore a Richard Mille limited edition RM052 Skull Titanium Tourbillon, which currently resells for up to $2 million.

Envious commenters had plenty to say about Brady's luxe timepiece.

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady's watch

Here's a sampling of comments:

Aye yo you ain’t gotta just randomly remind us that we are poor @TomBrady with that RM — Kuki (@Sackunit) January 1, 2024

Quite possibly the most not so subtle flex I’ve ever seen with that 💀dial on the #RichardMille !!! Too 🔥🔥🔥. Def 🐐 things — Callistus (@Callistusss) January 1, 2024

In related news everyone look at the manicure I just got pic.twitter.com/DdiGND7NGe — 𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚙𝚑𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚞𝚜 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑 (@NeenyMenyMinyMo) January 1, 2024

Didn’t even see the wristband lol — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) January 1, 2024

Shirtless Tom Brady posts reaction after Michigan win over Alabama in Rose Bowl

After Michigan's Rose Bowl win in overtime, Brady took to Instagram to share his celebration of the victory. He posted a video to Instagram Stories of him yelling, recording the TV screen, then turning the camera on himself – shirtless.

Tom Brady stats during college career at Michigan

During his college career at Michigan, Brady amassed 4,773 passing yards with a 61.9 percent completion rate, 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

What was the score in Michigan vs. Alabama Rose Bowl game?

Michigan beat Alabama 27-20 in overtime to win the Rose Bowl and earn a spot in the CFP National Championship game against Washington.

When does Michigan play Washington?

Michigan will play Washington in the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

How to watch Michigan vs Washington in CFP National Championship game?

The CFP National Championship will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN.com, ESPN+ and the ESPN app at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Michigan vs Everybody: Tom Brady flexes watch while repping alma mater