Twitter reacts to Tom Brady's lackluster 'The Match' performance

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is having a rough Sunday on the golf course.

The former New England Patriots quarterback has struggled mightily through the first few holes of "The Match" with Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods. Predictably, the Internet let him have it with some predictable (and funny) jokes.

Just check out the tweets below:


And there are many more where that came from.

Although it hasn't been Brady's day, he does have a built-in excuse for his poor performance. He hasn't exactly had time to work on his golf game over the last few years. As for Manning? That's a different story.

Win or lose, what really matters is Sunday's match is for a great cause. Proceeds will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

