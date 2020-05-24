Twitter reacts to Tom Brady's lackluster 'The Match' performance

Tom Brady is having a rough Sunday on the golf course.

The former New England Patriots quarterback has struggled mightily through the first few holes of "The Match" with Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods. Predictably, the Internet let him have it with some predictable (and funny) jokes.

Just check out the tweets below:

This is only happening because Phil wouldn't let Alex Guerrero on the team plane. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) May 24, 2020

Give Brady a break, he doesn't usually get to play golf until March — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 24, 2020

Not Brady's fault. It's his weapons — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady is going to grab some avocado ice cream and a scoop of his immunity supplement at the turn and shut all of us up. — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 24, 2020

Live look at Bill Belichick watching Tom Brady golf https://t.co/E68LP9q6bt pic.twitter.com/SndHuVpK1i — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 24, 2020

Brady would be winning this if Malcolm Butler was playing. — Robert Snyder (@RobbieBuckets) May 24, 2020

We are learning that Tom Brady is a better football player than a golfer. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2020

I'll donate 100k through the @bkcharityfund if @TomBrady makes a par on the front 9 #TheMatch #TNT — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2020





And there are many more where that came from.

Although it hasn't been Brady's day, he does have a built-in excuse for his poor performance. He hasn't exactly had time to work on his golf game over the last few years. As for Manning? That's a different story.

Win or lose, what really matters is Sunday's match is for a great cause. Proceeds will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

