Tom Brady's Buccaneers return fuels amazing NFL Twitter reaction

Tom Brady's NFL retirement was, well ... short-lived.

The probable Pro Football Hall of Famer announced his retirement Feb. 1, only to then unretire Sunday, when he announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on social media.

NFL Twitter, as it always does, had plenty of fun with the announcement.

Tom Brady waking up and seeing nothing but another Parent-Teacher conference on the daily schedule pic.twitter.com/Nr31xMCQ51 — ðŸ…¿ï¸at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2022

How Tom Brady looking at his family pic.twitter.com/FdGZIPfHMK — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2022

The MLB lockout was 2.4 Tom Brady retirements pic.twitter.com/OJgvKyU4sw — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady retired and unretired before the 49ers traded Jimmy Garoppolo — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady's retirement be like ... pic.twitter.com/8bchvx3AKA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2022

The path to Tom Bradyâ€™s return pic.twitter.com/IxEzqofiKe — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 13, 2022

Brady's announcement isn't surprising, given the constant reporting and speculation regarding his desire to continue playing after he initially revealed his retirement.

The 49ers, who were pegged as a potential suitor for Brady if he were to return to the NFL, will not have the chance. The San Mateo native has been connected to his hometown team for years and certainly would have made San Francisco a Super Bowl LVII favorite next season.

Instead, Brady will return to Tampa Bay and likely stand in the way of any deep playoff run the 49ers hope to make next season.

