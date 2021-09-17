Kawhi Leonard goes viral for reaction at Clippers' groundbreaking ceremony

Kawhi Leonard was taking in the sights and sounds at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Clippers' new stadium. (Photo via @ArashMarkazi/Twitter)

The Los Angeles Clippers have broken ground on their brand new stadium, the Intuit Dome, which will be ready for the 2024-25 NBA season.

The move is a big one, as it will help bring the team out from the shadow of its Staples Center bunkmate, the Los Angeles Lakers.

To help ring in the major milestone, the Clippers decided to have Fitz and the Tantrums play their song "The Walker," at the event.

Unfortunately for the team, it doesn't appear the performance got the desired reaction from some of its star players.

Just check out Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

I don't think Leonard and George could look any less thrilled to be there.

Of course, as soon as Twitter caught wind of their hilarious reactions, it had some fun with it.

kawhi really just shows up to events doesn’t talk to anyone grabs a swag bag and leaves. an inspiration. https://t.co/aGdw5aMsqp — alex (@steven_lebron) September 17, 2021

Kawhi funniest person in the league https://t.co/0oK77JXJ4M — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 17, 2021

Kawhi looks like when your friends force you to go clubbing pic.twitter.com/sJRsHVZhEA — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) September 17, 2021

Kawhi thinkin back on all the other teams he could've signed with pic.twitter.com/WSU7v8WyJB — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) September 17, 2021

The moment Kawhi and PG realized they chose the wrong LA team 😭 https://t.co/JK6hKfwTRG — J 🐳 (@RockTheBabyRuss) September 17, 2021

Kawhi + Curb your Enthusiasm theme = Magic 😂 pic.twitter.com/EEgiOFGF3l — David Portillo (@D_Portillo_0) September 17, 2021

Story continues

To be fair, the Clippers are located in Los Angeles. It's not like there's a stream of A-list celebrities nearby that could've shown up for the event or anything like that.

After Leonard made an awkward appearance in Drake's music video for his song "Way 2 Sexy," I don't think Fitz and the Tantrums will ask the NBA superstar to be in any of theirs.

Unless, of course, this was filmed so the band could have their own awkward Kawhi music video moment.

