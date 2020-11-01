Twitter reacts to Titans’ Week 8 loss to Bengals

Mike Moraitis

The Tennessee Titans traveled to Paul Brown Stadium in Week 8 and promptly got rolled by the Cincinnati Bengals, 31-20, in what was Tennessee’s worst all-around performance of the 2020 season.

It was a complete failure on both sides of the ball, as the Titans’ offense couldn’t close the deal on multiple drives and the defense provided little resistance, both in coverage and with the pass rush, which led to the Cincinnati hanging 31 points on Tennessee.

The Titans entered this game as the favorite after a 5-1 start, but it was Tennessee who looked like the 1-5-1 team on Sunday.

After suffering its second straight loss, Tennessee now falls to 5-2 and has allowed the Indianapolis Colts, who won on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, to inch closer in the AFC south. Only a tie-breaker is keeping the Titans in first place for the moment.

As you can imagine, Titans fans on Twitter were not happy with the way things turned out in this game.













