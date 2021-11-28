Twitter reacts to Titans’ ugly loss to Patriots in Week 12

Mike Moraitis
·4 min read
In this article:
The Tennessee Titans lost handily to the New England Patriots in Week 12, 36-13, but the game in Foxborough wasn’t exactly as lopsided as the score would indicate, as the Titans were down by one score late in the third quarter before the wheels really came off.

Tennessee was down 16-6 right before the half, but was able to make it a one-score game thanks to a Dontrell Hilliard 68-yard touchdown run.

However, countless mistakes on both sides of the ball prevented the Titans from getting any closer, and Tennessee ended up getting shut out the rest of the way en route to their fourth loss of the season.

The bad news is the Titans no longer have the top seed in the AFC, but the good news is Tennessee maintains its two-game plus tie-breaker lead over the Indianapolis Colts, who lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

No team in the NFL needs a bye more than the Titans, a team that has now fielded 86 players this season, breaking the league record of 84. Thankfully, Tennessee will get a week to rest up in Week 13.

Now, a look at how Twitter reacted to the Titans’ loss.

