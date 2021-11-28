Twitter reacts to Titans’ ugly loss to Patriots in Week 12

The Tennessee Titans lost handily to the New England Patriots in Week 12, 36-13, but the game in Foxborough wasn’t exactly as lopsided as the score would indicate, as the Titans were down by one score late in the third quarter before the wheels really came off.

Tennessee was down 16-6 right before the half, but was able to make it a one-score game thanks to a Dontrell Hilliard 68-yard touchdown run.

However, countless mistakes on both sides of the ball prevented the Titans from getting any closer, and Tennessee ended up getting shut out the rest of the way en route to their fourth loss of the season.

The bad news is the Titans no longer have the top seed in the AFC, but the good news is Tennessee maintains its two-game plus tie-breaker lead over the Indianapolis Colts, who lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

No team in the NFL needs a bye more than the Titans, a team that has now fielded 86 players this season, breaking the league record of 84. Thankfully, Tennessee will get a week to rest up in Week 13.

Now, a look at how Twitter reacted to the Titans’ loss.

I’ve never been more excited for a bye week in my life — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) November 28, 2021

Colts loss means Titans magic number drops to 3. Any combination of Titans win and Colts losses that adds up to 3 gets Tennessee the division. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) November 28, 2021

We enjoyed a month of absolute euphoria Only fitting the #Titans follow that up with a month of pure misery — Sal From Jerrrssseeeyyy (@salmanfredi) November 28, 2021

Y’all can freak out, but I feel better about the #Titans long term after this one. D was very good for 3Q before the offense gave it away. Run game got going & O line looked solid. You won’t beat good teams w/ mostly PS players. When healthy this team can still win a SB. — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) November 28, 2021

Last 2 games: Opponent: ZERO turnovers#Titans EIGHT turnovers pic.twitter.com/406Rz1xJss — Wes on Broadway (@TitansDraftTape) November 28, 2021

The difference between Dontrell Hilliard being a better all-around RB than D'Onta Foreman is larger than Foreman being a better "power RB" than Hilliard. Give the damn ball to Hilliard‼ #TENvsNE #TitanUp #Titans — Charles Barnes 💎🐐 (@BU_Scouting) November 28, 2021

Remember when everyone was praising Ryan Tannehill- 93 pass yards today even with HS receivers he should be over 150- he is absolutely horrible- yes I said it he stunk in Miami and he stinks in Tennessee — Joseph Lisi (@GOFORTHE2) November 28, 2021

An absolute joke that Mike Vrabel even has to challenge that play. But it did give us the best angry-challenge-flag-throw I’ve ever seen. — Lucas Panzica (@lucaspanzica) November 28, 2021

This team needs to get healthy, and needs to get healthy in a hurry. Idk if they could beat Jacksonville in their current state… luckily there is a bye week to help with that… #Titans — Titan's Pessimist (@TitanPessimist) November 28, 2021

With Buster Skrine, Cody Hollister, Kevin Strong and Kevin Hogan all playing today, the #Titans have shattered the record for most players used in a season. Now at 86. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 28, 2021

Close game with majority of 4th and 5th stringers on both sides. Bye week now. Rest, reload and keep pushing forward until the reserves come back!! #Titans — James Cotton Jr. (@JCottonSports52) November 28, 2021

Biggest matchup next week: #Titans roster vs Rest & Recovery. — Titans_Glide448 (@glide448) November 28, 2021

If you watched today's #Titans game and think the loss is all Tannehill's fault, you are not paying attention. If you watched today's game and think Tannehill was even average, you are not paying attention. It's not an "all or nothing" situation. — Titans Ever On (@TitansEverOn) November 28, 2021

It doesn't matter if it's passing yards or rushing yards, if you miss kicks and fumble the ball and throw interceptions deep in enemy territory … it's all a bunch of empty nothing. #Titans — Jamal (@Jamalisms) November 28, 2021

1

1