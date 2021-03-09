Twitter reacts to Titans trading Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

The Isaiah Wilson saga in Nashville is over, as the Tennessee Titans have reportedly traded their failed 2020 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins.

Tennessee will also send a 2022 seventh-round pick to Miami in exchange for its 2021 seventh-round pick, giving the Titans a ninth selection in the 2021 NFL draft when factoring in their projected compensatory pick.

Wilson’s lone season with the Titans was nothing short of a disaster. He ran into several issues, including an arrest for DUI, a suspension, and multiple trips to the COVID-19 list, and he played just four snaps

The writing was on the wall that he wasn’t long for Nashville after general manager Jon Robinson was blunt in his assessment of the Wilson situation back in February, which was followed by the Georgia product tweeting he was done with the Titans just days later.

For their troubles, the Titans will have wasted a first-round pick, millions of dollars and only have a measly seventh-round pick to show for it, on top of more dead money in an offseason in which they are strapped for cash. On the bright side, Tennessee won’t be on the hook for his base salary the next three seasons.

As far as Twitter is concerned, there was certainly relief that the head ache that was Wilson is gone, but it’s hard not to mention how badly general manager Jon Robinson botched his 2020 first-round selection.

Brian Flores and Isaiah Wilson are both graduates of Poly Prep High School in Brooklyn, NY. Flores has known of Wilson for years. If anyone can get him back on track, it’s Flo. https://t.co/vRnVFI7XYk — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 9, 2021

Jon Robinson thanks the Dolphins for sending him Ryan Tannehill by sending them Isaiah Wilson. Lol. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) March 9, 2021

Also, from a Dolphins standpoint. I’m sure Isaiah Wilson will behave *very* responsibly on South Beach. No problems whatsoever. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) March 9, 2021

Surprised the #Titans found a taker for Isaiah Wilson but talent will always warrant another chance. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 9, 2021

The main cost of Miami trading for Isaiah Wilson — if he passes a physical — is nearly $4M guaranteed money left on his deal over next 3 seasons. Swap of 7th round is essentially nothing. True definition of buying low, but it shows how fed up Titans were with 2020 1st rounder. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 9, 2021

Counting on Isaiah Wilson after his rookie season is a massive question mark, but if he gets on the right path, the Dolphins will have a huge talent on the books for just $4,985,016 for the next three years. It’ll take a lot of work, but there is a chance for value here. https://t.co/qyU8Rie6xy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2021

From a first round pick to being traded for a seventh round pick. The Isaiah Wilson 2020-21 has been wild. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 9, 2021

So glad to be done thinking about Isaiah Wilson ever again. https://t.co/TR7WnQGpj7 — Titans Tape (@TitansTape) March 9, 2021

Not to be negative… but the Titans' 2020 offseason included drafting Isaiah Wilson in round 1, signing Vic Beasley to a $9.5m deal and giving Jadeveon Clowney $13 million https://t.co/Y0JdixMvxt — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 9, 2021

J Rob makes plenty of mistakes. Every GM does. But he doesn’t wait around hoping for that a square peg will eventually fit in a round hold. Every GM does not do that. — Two Tone Fanatics (@twotonefanatics) March 9, 2021

Jon Robinson is not a hero because he drafted a really bad player and traded him for a seventh-round pick. There is no silver lining to this. — Luke Worsham (@luke_worsham) March 9, 2021

