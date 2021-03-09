Twitter reacts to Titans trading Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
The Isaiah Wilson saga in Nashville is over, as the Tennessee Titans have reportedly traded their failed 2020 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins.

Tennessee will also send a 2022 seventh-round pick to Miami in exchange for its 2021 seventh-round pick, giving the Titans a ninth selection in the 2021 NFL draft when factoring in their projected compensatory pick.

Wilson’s lone season with the Titans was nothing short of a disaster. He ran into several issues, including an arrest for DUI, a suspension, and multiple trips to the COVID-19 list, and he played just four snaps

The writing was on the wall that he wasn’t long for Nashville after general manager Jon Robinson was blunt in his assessment of the Wilson situation back in February, which was followed by the Georgia product tweeting he was done with the Titans just days later.

For their troubles, the Titans will have wasted a first-round pick, millions of dollars and only have a measly seventh-round pick to show for it, on top of more dead money in an offseason in which they are strapped for cash. On the bright side, Tennessee won’t be on the hook for his base salary the next three seasons.

As far as Twitter is concerned, there was certainly relief that the head ache that was Wilson is gone, but it’s hard not to mention how badly general manager Jon Robinson botched his 2020 first-round selection.

