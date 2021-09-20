Twitter reacts to Titans’ thrilling OT victory over Seahawks

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
In this article:
The Tennessee Titans have shown they have a flair for the dramatic over the past few seasons, and they proved they can come through in the clutch once again in Week 2 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 33-30.

The Titans looked dead in the water going into the second half, as they trailed Seattle 24-9 after a dreadful second quarter in which the defense allowed 21 points. Meanwhile, the offense simply couldn’t finish drives the entire half.

However, things turned around in the final two quarters. Tennessee’s defense put the clamps on Russell Wilson and Co., and the offense slowly but surely climbed its way back into the game, forcing overtime.

After both teams failed to score on their opening possession of overtime, the Titans were able to get into field goal range, where kicker Randy Bullock nailed a game-winning, 36-yard field goal to seal the win.

This was one of the more improbable, thrilling victories this team has seen since 2019, which prompted quite the reaction from Twitter.

