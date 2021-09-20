Twitter reacts to Titans’ thrilling OT victory over Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans have shown they have a flair for the dramatic over the past few seasons, and they proved they can come through in the clutch once again in Week 2 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 33-30.

The Titans looked dead in the water going into the second half, as they trailed Seattle 24-9 after a dreadful second quarter in which the defense allowed 21 points. Meanwhile, the offense simply couldn’t finish drives the entire half.

However, things turned around in the final two quarters. Tennessee’s defense put the clamps on Russell Wilson and Co., and the offense slowly but surely climbed its way back into the game, forcing overtime.

After both teams failed to score on their opening possession of overtime, the Titans were able to get into field goal range, where kicker Randy Bullock nailed a game-winning, 36-yard field goal to seal the win.

This was one of the more improbable, thrilling victories this team has seen since 2019, which prompted quite the reaction from Twitter.

Can be sarcastic on Twitter, but that @Titans comeback win says so much about the guys and gals in that building. To go into Seattle and win that game? After last week? My colleague @KyleBrandt always says it— “WEEK 1 IS A LIAR… I think today’s team are the 2021 Titans. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 19, 2021

Refs kept taking Titans points off the scoreboard and the Seahawks still couldn’t win pic.twitter.com/54uLikYolQ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 20, 2021

TITAN TF UP — Darrynton Evans (@ItzLiveee) September 19, 2021

Hell of a win by @titans!! Made it interesting and fun!! @KingHenry_2 did what he did best-wear down a defense!! #titans #titanup — Michael Roos (@MichaelRoos) September 20, 2021

My Titans won despite these crap calls! pic.twitter.com/nTmkVMehDp — Positive Rainey (@RaineyVoI) September 19, 2021

MASSIVE WIN — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) September 19, 2021

Per @NFLonCBS , Seahawks were 52-0 when leading by at least 15 points at home. 52-1 now after #Titans rally from 24-9 down in second half. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) September 19, 2021

Next to the word “Resilient” in the dictionary This picture now resides #Titans pic.twitter.com/DBeuQjlS9B — Sal From Jerrrssseeeyyy (@salmanfredi) September 19, 2021

Shall we revisit https://t.co/wIbJPLUu0p — Justin Graver  (@titansfilmroom) September 20, 2021

Randy Bullock.

Sandra Bullock.

Keith Bulluck.

Doesnt matter. Kick is good — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) September 19, 2021

Told y’all Week 1’s are always weird. TITAN UP #Titans — Justin Graver  (@titansfilmroom) September 19, 2021

