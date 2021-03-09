Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Malcolm Butler

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
On Tuesday evening, the Tennessee Titans made what was an expected move by reportedly releasing cornerback Malcolm Butler after three seasons.

It’s a tough pill to swallow in some ways, considering he was the team’s best corner and arguably its best defender in 2020, but the Titans need to create cap space any way they can and cutting Butler will save a whopping $10.2 million.

The Titans now have a void at the cornerback position opposite Adoree’ Jackson that we would assume will be filled by 2020 second-round pick, Kristian Fulton.

If that scenario unfolds, the Titans will need to address slot corner (assuming Desmond King doesn’t return), but if the plan is to put Fulton in the slot, Tennessee will have to make an addition on the boundary.

Perhaps the team saw enough from Breon Borders in 2020 to trust him in that role. No matter what, the Titans must add a cornerback in this year’s draft, and sooner rather than later.

It’s possible Tennessee takes one at No. 22 overall at this point, especially if it adequately addresses the need for pass rushers in free agency.

Those things will get sorted out in the weeks and months ahead, but for now let’s see what Twitter had to say about the move.

