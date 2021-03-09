Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Malcolm Butler

On Tuesday evening, the Tennessee Titans made what was an expected move by reportedly releasing cornerback Malcolm Butler after three seasons.

It’s a tough pill to swallow in some ways, considering he was the team’s best corner and arguably its best defender in 2020, but the Titans need to create cap space any way they can and cutting Butler will save a whopping $10.2 million.

The Titans now have a void at the cornerback position opposite Adoree’ Jackson that we would assume will be filled by 2020 second-round pick, Kristian Fulton.

If that scenario unfolds, the Titans will need to address slot corner (assuming Desmond King doesn’t return), but if the plan is to put Fulton in the slot, Tennessee will have to make an addition on the boundary.

Perhaps the team saw enough from Breon Borders in 2020 to trust him in that role. No matter what, the Titans must add a cornerback in this year’s draft, and sooner rather than later.

It’s possible Tennessee takes one at No. 22 overall at this point, especially if it adequately addresses the need for pass rushers in free agency.

Those things will get sorted out in the weeks and months ahead, but for now let’s see what Twitter had to say about the move.

Sure hope the #Titans got a couple tricks up their sleeve cause….. #ImWorried pic.twitter.com/Fl3e5lJhyc — Nate Washington (@nwash85) March 9, 2021

I get the why here — $14.2M is wayyyy too much for a 31-year old corner — but I absolutely loved the way Malcolm Butler played football and thought he was one of the few bright spots on the defense last year. https://t.co/65VlWjJ7DW — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) March 9, 2021

I appreciate Malcolm Butler’s time in Tennessee — Vincenzo (@HeHateV) March 9, 2021

The Titans last year had 1 corner who didn’t absolutely suck. It was Malcolm Butler. Their second best corner, who kinda sucked, Desmond King, is a free agent. What a mess! — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) March 9, 2021

Pretty cool getting to cover Malcolm Butler. Had a ton of grit and hated to lose. @Titans are fortunate to have signed him when they did for sure. #MMCNB https://t.co/JySpJlcJma — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) March 9, 2021

The #Titans could add less expensive vets such as Kevin Johnson, Breshaud Breeland or Ronald Darby. There are also solid CBs in the draft such as Jaycee Horn, Asante Samuel Jr., Greg Newsome, Keith Taylor Jr. and plenty of others. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 9, 2021

#Titans likely targeting a CB early in the draft https://t.co/D9mo8yYaxD — Titans Film Room💎🙌 (@titansfilmroom) March 9, 2021

This offseason just got even more crucial for JRob to get right with the release of @Mac_BZ. The #Titans are rebuilding the majority of the defense — Malcolm Butler Stan Account (@Canadian_Titan) March 9, 2021

I’m sorry what.. Malcolm Butler had an absolutely incredible season on an absolutely trash defense. https://t.co/7oQ1fMipPr — ⚔️ TITAN TF UP (@rainIoss) March 9, 2021

Titans cut Malcolm Butler. Best news I’ve heard all day — SLY LEE (@LordLee___) March 9, 2021

