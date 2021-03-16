Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Adoree’ Jackson, Dennis Kelly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans made a pair of surprising moves on Tuesday afternoon, announcing the release of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and right tackle Dennis Kelly.

With both no longer on the roster, the Titans stand to save about $15 million in cap space this offseason. One would have to assume that something big is coming at either or both positions considering the Titans have now gutted their 2020 secondary and let go of their starting right tackle.

We figured all along that the Titans would likely part ways with one of their starting corners, but nobody expected both Jackson and Malcolm Butler to be let go.

General manager Jon Robinson now must rebuild the team’s secondary after also releasing safety Kenny Vaccaro, and he has to find a new starter on the right side, unless the plan is to go with newly-signed tackle, Kendall Lamm, who has spent his career as a backup.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of the releases of both Jackson and Kelly:

Related

Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Kendall Lamm

Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Bud Dupree

Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Denico Autry

List

Tennessee Titans new DL Denico Autry: 7 things to know

Recommended Stories