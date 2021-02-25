Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Adam Humphries

The Tennessee Titans made official a move we all expected to happen after announcing the release of Adam Humphries on Thursday.

While Humphries was responsible for a few big catches during his two seasons in Nashville, his tenure will ultimately be remembered as a disappointment.

The Titans inked Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal in 2019 but got just 19 regular-season games out of him due to injury, as well as 60 catches, 602 yards and four touchdowns for their investment.

After playing in 12 games during his first season with the Titans, Humphries saw action in just seven in 2020 because of a tough-luck concussion he suffered in Week 8 that later led to the premature end of his season.

While injuries no doubt contributed to his lackluster production, Tennessee simply didn’t utilize Humphries much when he was healthy, which made justifying his contract that much harder.

Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say upon learning of the news that the Titans were parting ways with Humphries:

Thank you for everything Adam Humphries 💙 pic.twitter.com/yZtlW4oVi0 — Titans DieHards (@TitansDieHards) February 25, 2021

I was at the Bengals game when Adam Humphries took a gnarly helmet hit and was out cold for 5-10 min. It was a scary moment. His game winning catch against Chiefs seemed like a turning point for the franchise. Wish him the best. — sloot (@ChadHaynez) February 25, 2021

#Titans Paid Adam Humphries over $19.5M over 2 seasons for 60 Catches & 602 Yards plus 4 TDs. An astonishingly poor outcome for a high end slot WR deal. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) February 25, 2021

Adam Humphries’ release makes me feel even stronger about needing to resign TE Anthony Firkser. Firkser plays the 3rd down chain moving slot role very well. He’s like Humphries’ bigger little brother. #Titans — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) February 25, 2021

#AdamHumphries has been dealing lingering concussion symptoms. In theory, a player needs to be healthy to be cut so hopefully that means the former @Titans WR has fully recovered. https://t.co/V2Exa80sxT — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 25, 2021

He was largely as advertised when he had his opportunities. Slick route runner and great hands. Excellent third down target. I always thought he helped the team win when he was on the field. He just wasn't on the field enough. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) February 25, 2021

