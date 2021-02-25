Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Adam Humphries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans made official a move we all expected to happen after announcing the release of Adam Humphries on Thursday.

While Humphries was responsible for a few big catches during his two seasons in Nashville, his tenure will ultimately be remembered as a disappointment.

The Titans inked Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal in 2019 but got just 19 regular-season games out of him due to injury, as well as 60 catches, 602 yards and four touchdowns for their investment.

After playing in 12 games during his first season with the Titans, Humphries saw action in just seven in 2020 because of a tough-luck concussion he suffered in Week 8 that later led to the premature end of his season.

While injuries no doubt contributed to his lackluster production, Tennessee simply didn’t utilize Humphries much when he was healthy, which made justifying his contract that much harder.

Related

Titans release Adam Humphries, Breon Borders among 4 roster moves

Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say upon learning of the news that the Titans were parting ways with Humphries:

Related

Report: Titans have shopped 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson

Broncos cut former Titans DL Jurrell Casey

Tennessee Titans set to meet with Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Recommended Stories