Twitter reacts to Titans’ pick of OT Dillon Radunz in Round 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans have found their right tackle of the future in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft with the selection of offensive tackle Dillon Radunz out of North Dakota State.

After swinging and missing badly with Isaiah Wilson last year, the Titans needed a new long-term answer on the right side, especially after the release of Dennis Kelly this offense.

Radunz fits the mold of that kind of player. He has great size (6-foot-6, 299 pounds), athleticism and the right level of nasty to be a successful starter upfront for years to come.

Adding to those traits, Radunz specializes in, you guessed it, blocking for the run. There are some experts out there who believe he could even play guard.

Shortly after the Titans made their pick, Twitter reacted to the move. As you would expect, the pick of Radunz received mixed reactions, partly because many in Titans circles understandably wanted a wide receiver in this spot.

Recommended Stories