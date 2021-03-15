Twitter reacts to Titans parting ways with Jonnu Smith, Corey Davis

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Tennessee Titans won’t be re-signing wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith, ending both of their respective tenures in Nashville and sending them to free agency.

The team letting both walk isn’t totally surprising, as Tennessee is strapped for cash and really couldn’t afford to spend significant money on either player.

If there was one somewhat surprise of the two, it’s Davis, who was a key cog in Tennessee’s offense last season and the team’s No. 2 receiver in the pecking order and in terms of yardage.

However, with big needs on defense and limited funds to spend, Tennessee’s reluctance to spend big bucks on a secondary receiver is understandable.

We’ve expected all offseason long that Smith wouldn’t be back. After all, he wasn’t used enough in the offense and was more of a luxury than anything else.

Shortly after the news broke, there were mixed reactions from Titans Twitter. Here’s a look at some of them:

Instant analysis of Titans' reported plan to let Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith leave

Report: Titans have talked with MyCole Pruitt about re-signing

6 WRs Titans should target if Corey Davis leaves in free agency

One WR for Titans in every round of 2021 NFL Draft

