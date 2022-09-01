Breaking News:

Twitter reacts to Titans’ Harold Landry suffering torn ACL

The Tennessee Titans were dealt a devastating blow on Thursday when news broke that outside linebacker Harold Landry had torn his ACL in practice on Wednesday.

Landry was fresh off a career year in 2021, when he notched a team-high and career-high 12 sacks, which netted him a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension from the team.

Now, the Titans have enormous shoes to fill at outside linebacker that won’t be easily filled. Not only is Landry the team’s best pass-rusher, he also plays a ton of snaps and had only missed one game in four seasons.

Guys like Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver and possibly 2022 UDFA David Anenih will all have to step up in his absence. Defensive linemen Denico Autry and DeMarcus Walker could also chip-in.

Whatever the case may be, this defense, which is expected to be elite in 2022, won’t be the same without Landry. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted.

