Twitter reacts to Titans’ Harold Landry suffering torn ACL

The Tennessee Titans were dealt a devastating blow on Thursday when news broke that outside linebacker Harold Landry had torn his ACL in practice on Wednesday.

Landry was fresh off a career year in 2021, when he notched a team-high and career-high 12 sacks, which netted him a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension from the team.

Now, the Titans have enormous shoes to fill at outside linebacker that won’t be easily filled. Not only is Landry the team’s best pass-rusher, he also plays a ton of snaps and had only missed one game in four seasons.

Guys like Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, Rashad Weaver and possibly 2022 UDFA David Anenih will all have to step up in his absence. Defensive linemen Denico Autry and DeMarcus Walker could also chip-in.

Whatever the case may be, this defense, which is expected to be elite in 2022, won’t be the same without Landry. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted.

I’m praying for you bro. I’m sorry this happened man. I’m praying for your mental as well as your recovery 🙏🏾 https://t.co/u9TtCVlpC7 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) September 1, 2022

This sucks… for a guy who has great work ethic & rarely ever missed a snap. You gotta feel for Harold Landry right now. #Titans https://t.co/UkkB5Aalku — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) September 1, 2022

Losing Harold Landry is as significant for the secondary as it is for the front. Denico Autry practiced Wed for the first time in a month, but still a ?. Rashad Weaver and Ola Adeniyi are fine…but losing Landry takes a hatchet to the thing that makes this #Titans team special — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) September 1, 2022

Heading into this season, Harold Landry had only missed 1 game since being drafted by the #Titans pic.twitter.com/wqBi2kjsbe — Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) September 1, 2022

The value of Harold Landry can not be understated. He was the third most important player on defense behind Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard. #Titans — Titans247 (@NFL_Titans247) September 1, 2022

Sick to learn of @HaroldLandry’s injury. He’ll work & get back because that’s the player he is. For now, @RashadWeaver should be ready to go. Rashad has been dialed in for months, returning from an injury himself. When Mike Vrabel calls Weaver “relentless” that’s all I need. — Rhett Bryan (@rhettbtennessee) September 1, 2022

The #Titans had managed to have a very healthy preseason up until this week. Losing Racey McMath for at least 4 weeks on Tuesday and Harold Landry likely for the season on Thursday is a harsh dose of football reality. — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) September 1, 2022

Losing Harold Landry is terrible. It’s not world ending though for this #Titans defense. Still a lot of great pieces. Feels very similar to when Von Miller went downs a few years ago — Zach Williams (@ZacheriahW) September 1, 2022

Harold Landry is a significant piece for the Titans defense. Especially with regard to the simulated pressure looks Tennessee used last year that other teams have looked to copy. Big loss here for them off the edge & as a whole for this defense https://t.co/dDyOVVe9hI — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) September 1, 2022

There is no real replacement for Landry, at least not as a one-for-one type. Would imagine Autry and Dupree will be the starting edge defenders. Weaver has flashed, but will need to be relied on extensively now. Adeniyi and Anenih bump up as well… what a major blow. https://t.co/mCUnSsoq9I — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) September 1, 2022

If I was trying to find some depth, I'd look first to former Colts edge rusher Kemoko Turay, who just recently signed to the 49ers practice squad. He's still young (27) and is coming off a 5.5 sack season as a rotational player last year. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) September 1, 2022

Yea, that makes sense. It had been too long since #Titans fans had been kicked in the nuts. https://t.co/v7ZHBoe579 — Treylon Burks's Conditioning Coach (@jlomas72) September 1, 2022

So brutal. Harold Landry has been an awesome player for the #Titans and signed his big deal in the off-season. https://t.co/AqYv24Whz6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2022

Harold Landry career snap counts: over 2000 snaps on defense for the #Titans over the last two years. That’s a lot to fill. pic.twitter.com/6JMVXfHOGc — Mickey Ryan (@MickeyRyan1045) September 1, 2022

Praying for a positive head space, speedy recovery for @HaroldLandry. Just horrible news a week before the opener. — Brandon Galloway (@bg901) September 1, 2022

