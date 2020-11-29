Twitter reacts to Titans’ dominant Week 12 win over Colts

Crissy Froyd
·3 min read

Sunday’s matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts was nothing like the last time around, with the Titans putting on a stellar performance on both sides of the ball to collect a 45-26 win.

With the win, Tennessee moves to 8-3 and into first place in the AFC South.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a decent day, completing 13-of-22 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns (one rushing) and zero interceptions, but it was the ground game powered by running back Derrick Henry that truly stole the show.

Henry carried the football 27 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a pair of receptions for seven yards.

The Titans also performed about as well as they could have been expected to on special teams and defense, with A.J. Brown returning an onside kick for a touchdown, Breon Borders reeling in an interception, and Jeffery Simmons recording a sack on Philip Rivers. Brett Kern also returned and reminded us why he’s the best in the business.

Up next, the Titans face the Cleveland Browns at noon CT next Sunday in Nissan Stadium. The Brown also notched a win in Week 12.

Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say about Tennessee’s latest victory.

Latest Stories