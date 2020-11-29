Twitter reacts to Titans’ dominant Week 12 win over Colts

Sunday’s matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts was nothing like the last time around, with the Titans putting on a stellar performance on both sides of the ball to collect a 45-26 win.

With the win, Tennessee moves to 8-3 and into first place in the AFC South.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a decent day, completing 13-of-22 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns (one rushing) and zero interceptions, but it was the ground game powered by running back Derrick Henry that truly stole the show.

Henry carried the football 27 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a pair of receptions for seven yards.

The Titans also performed about as well as they could have been expected to on special teams and defense, with A.J. Brown returning an onside kick for a touchdown, Breon Borders reeling in an interception, and Jeffery Simmons recording a sack on Philip Rivers. Brett Kern also returned and reminded us why he’s the best in the business.

Up next, the Titans face the Cleveland Browns at noon CT next Sunday in Nissan Stadium. The Brown also notched a win in Week 12.

Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say about Tennessee’s latest victory.

When you’re playing Derrick Henry in fantasy @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6BxuJf9zrE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

Everyone playing against Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/AERvVirXJJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 29, 2020

Derrick Henry clearly woke up feeling like it was time to Titan TF up — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) November 29, 2020

A.J. Brown is the antithesis of everyone the #Titans have had at WR since Derrick Mason went to Baltimore. He’s a big play waiting to happen and the QB doesn’t have to be perfect for him to work. — Luke Worsham (@luke_worsham) November 29, 2020

A.J. Brown is not human pic.twitter.com/FnxOwcRqKT — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 29, 2020

#TENvsIND

I’m not saying that @Titans are THE BEST team in the entire @NFL right now. But they are the team that other teams would rather not test their benchmark against. If TEN is there on #February7 I will neither be surprised nor disappointed. — Matthew Weisse (@MattWeisse) November 29, 2020

Recap of #TENvsIND for those that missed it. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KJ24Ezuzad — Chris Ray (C-Ray) (@CRayChosen1) November 29, 2020

THE BOYS!!!!!! — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 29, 2020