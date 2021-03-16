Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Janoris Jenkins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans were busy in free agency once again on Tuesday, this time coming to terms on a contract agreement with cornerback Janoris Jenkins. The financial details and length of the pact are still unknown.

Earlier in the day, the Titans made two surprising moves with the release of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and right tackle Dennis Kelly, so bringing Jenkins aboard amounts to an answer for the former move.

While Jenkins wasn’t the big splash we were expecting, the 32-year-old veteran corner is a good fit in Tennessee, as he excels in man coverage.

He also posted impressive coverage numbers in 2020, allowing a completion rate of 58.8 percent and a QB rating of 81.8 when targeted. He stands to take over one of the two vacated starting spots on the boundary in 2021.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news.

With the signing of Jenkins, the Titans have made a trio of signings to try and bolster their defense, along with inking defensive lineman Denico Autry and outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

The overhaul continues.

Recommended Stories