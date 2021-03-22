Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Josh Reynolds

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
With most of the big wide receiver names coming off the board in free agency after the first wave of signings, the Tennessee Titans were quickly running out of desirable options to address their depleted receiving corps.

While the Titans figure to address the position in this year’s draft, they still desperately needed to add at least one immediate solution in free agency, and have now done so with the signing of former Los Angeles Rams wideout, Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds spent the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles after being taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, but had a tough time getting steady targets with so much talent around him in the passing game.

Even with that being the case in 2020, Reynolds still managed to grab 52 balls for 618 yards and two scores. He also brings versatility after playing over 200 snaps out of the slot last season.

For the moment, Reynolds figures to lineup outside and opposite A.J. Brown, taking the role once held by Corey Davis, which is a great situation for the 26-year-old wideout who has flashed plenty of potential.

At worst, he’ll be a top-three option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill depending on who else the team signs and/or drafts moving forward.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

