Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Josh Reynolds

With most of the big wide receiver names coming off the board in free agency after the first wave of signings, the Tennessee Titans were quickly running out of desirable options to address their depleted receiving corps.

While the Titans figure to address the position in this year’s draft, they still desperately needed to add at least one immediate solution in free agency, and have now done so with the signing of former Los Angeles Rams wideout, Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds spent the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles after being taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, but had a tough time getting steady targets with so much talent around him in the passing game.

Even with that being the case in 2020, Reynolds still managed to grab 52 balls for 618 yards and two scores. He also brings versatility after playing over 200 snaps out of the slot last season.

For the moment, Reynolds figures to lineup outside and opposite A.J. Brown, taking the role once held by Corey Davis, which is a great situation for the 26-year-old wideout who has flashed plenty of potential.

At worst, he’ll be a top-three option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill depending on who else the team signs and/or drafts moving forward.

Low key great signing for the Titans. https://t.co/ne0VYCcKUA — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 22, 2021

I love the Josh Reynolds signing. He gives the Titans an obvious upgrade as their third receiver and will perfectly complement AJ and whoever they draft at 22 or 53. pic.twitter.com/HkLdcrwXYV — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) March 22, 2021

Good spot for him to start opposite A.J. Brown. Good player now will have an expanded role. https://t.co/Nr8wANYQRh — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 22, 2021

The #Titans have signed former #Rams WR Josh Reynolds. Reynolds showed a lot of potential with the Rams in a reserve role in recent years. pic.twitter.com/lw7FNn6IkG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2021

Josh Reynolds makes a ton of sense for the #Titans even if he’s not the flashiest signing. Comes from a similar offense in LA where he lined up in all three WR spots. Big catch radius at 6-3 196 and is just 26 coming off his best season as a pro with 618 yards. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) March 22, 2021

I think you're going to have people talk about "more opportunity" and trick themselves into him being a 1,000 yard WR/"have WR2 upside" Reynolds – 81 targets, 802 offensive snaps (72%) Davis – 92 targets, 719 offensive snaps (67%) Doubtful he will reach CD84 statline. — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) March 22, 2021

You know what, I’m happy about the Josh Reynolds signing. We currently have one the best WR in the game (@1kalwaysopen_) and the best RB in the game. We didn’t need a huge flashy WR2. Y’all complain too much. — 🥝 (@kiwiallday39) March 22, 2021

As a big fan of Josh Reynolds, I really like landing spot with the Titans. For now he appears to be in a position to start and finally see a decent amount of targets. What are your thoughts on this one? pic.twitter.com/cVCBo2PSUT — Nick DeJong (@NickDynastyff) March 22, 2021

Josh Reynolds is a rly rly good move for the Titans pic.twitter.com/Q0fp6FDchn — Sam (21-21) Makarewicz (@smakare108) March 22, 2021

