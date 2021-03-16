Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Kendall Lamm

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
The Tennessee Titans added some much-needed depth to their offensive line after agreeing to terms with former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle, Kendall Lamm.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tennessee will ink Lamm to a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million once it can be made official at the start of the new league year on March 17.

Lamm should immediately take over the primary backup tackle role held by Ty Sambrailo, who saw starting action in 2020 after left tackle Taylor Lewan was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Showing how important depth upfront can be, Sambrailo himself suffered a season-ending injury, which forced the Titans to roll with David Quessenberry, who performed admirably on the left side.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the deal with Lamm, who is a former undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans, a team he spent four seasons with before spending the last two with the Browns.

List

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL free agency tracker

