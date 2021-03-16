Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Bud Dupree

After making no noise early on during the first day of the legal tampering period, the Tennessee Titans finally landed their edge rusher and outside linebacker after agreeing to terms with Bud Dupree.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dupree will be signing a five-year deal once it can be made official on March 17 and will make $16.5 million per season, with $35 million guaranteed.

Signing Dupree does come with some risk for a few reasons, especially at that price, although based on the guaranteed money there might be an early out in the contract.

Not only is there doubt about how legitimate Dupree’s numbers are (19.5 sacks the past two seasons, including 11.5 in 2019) because of the strong supporting cast he had around him with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s also coming off a torn ACL that limited him to 11 games in 2020.

While Dupree will have to prove those doubts wrong, there’s no denying that the Titans have gotten themselves an upgrade, at least on the surface. After all, Dupree had eight sacks last season, more than any Titans player.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Twitter reacted to the news that Dupree will be lining up opposite fellow outside linebacker and new teammate, Harold Landry.

You're getting a guy who is mentally and physically very tough. His play style really is the anti-Vic Beasley. I think he was the 2nd best EDGE in this class. For a guy once thought of as a bust, his floor is actually pretty high, and he might not have reached his ceiling — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 16, 2021

One thing about Dupree that I like… you won’t have to worry about effort or anything like that with him. He’s balls to the wall from whistle to whistle and by all accounts a fantastic teammate. A pretty stark difference from the edge rusher they signed this time last year. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) March 16, 2021

Damn Tennessee just got a hell of a man in @Bud_Dupree yall just don’t know how great he is! Wishing you nothing but the best pic.twitter.com/ZS7nlx68Iu — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 16, 2021

A member of the #Steelers organization texted me this am to say he desperately hoped that since PIT couldn’t keep Bud Dupree, he’d go to Tennessee and not Cleveland, “so we don’t have to play against him” 2x a year. Small favors, I guess. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/hns5xnJ6ib — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 16, 2021

One thing stands about about Titans: They have serious defensive power and physicality up front. Bud Dupree, Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons will try to wear teams out with strength. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

There aren't a ton of edge rushers who play 80-90% of the snaps, but Harold Landry and his new Titans' running mate Bud Dupree are two that do. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 16, 2021

Bud Dupree has been among the most impactful pass rushers over the last two seasons, forcing 9 turnovers from pressure (T-2nd in NFL). https://t.co/p8ipBC2etZ pic.twitter.com/LphEMyPR64 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 16, 2021

Much love @Bud_Dupree . Enjoy your bag and good luck. (Except when you play us) — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) March 16, 2021

Titans are signing Bud Dupree, per @TomPelissero & @RapSheet Dupree: 140 total pressures since 2018 (16th among edge defenders) pic.twitter.com/HeOhEwO4ZP — PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2021

List