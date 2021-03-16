Twitter reacts to Titans agreeing to terms with Bud Dupree

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After making no noise early on during the first day of the legal tampering period, the Tennessee Titans finally landed their edge rusher and outside linebacker after agreeing to terms with Bud Dupree.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dupree will be signing a five-year deal once it can be made official on March 17 and will make $16.5 million per season, with $35 million guaranteed.

Signing Dupree does come with some risk for a few reasons, especially at that price, although based on the guaranteed money there might be an early out in the contract.

Not only is there doubt about how legitimate Dupree’s numbers are (19.5 sacks the past two seasons, including 11.5 in 2019) because of the strong supporting cast he had around him with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s also coming off a torn ACL that limited him to 11 games in 2020.

While Dupree will have to prove those doubts wrong, there’s no denying that the Titans have gotten themselves an upgrade, at least on the surface. After all, Dupree had eight sacks last season, more than any Titans player.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Twitter reacted to the news that Dupree will be lining up opposite fellow outside linebacker and new teammate, Harold Landry.

List

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL free agency tracker

Recommended Stories

  • Saints announce deal with Jameis Winston

    The Saints made their deal with Jameis Winston official. General Manager Mickey Loomis announced the agreement on a one-year contract with the quarterback. ESPN reported earlier in the evening that Winston will earn “up to” $12 million. Winston ranks 29th on PFT‘s top-100 free agents as the second quarterback on the list. Winston appeared in [more]

  • Grading DL Denico Autry’s deal with the Titans: B+

    The Titans still need more pass-rush help, but agreeing to terms with veteran lineman Denico Autry will move things along.

  • Tennessee Titans, OLB Bud Dupree agree to terms on contract

    The Tennessee Titans have found their OLB in free agency in Bud Dupree.

  • EDGE Bud Dupree signs with the Tennesse Titans via free agency

    The Titans have reportedly addressed their need at outside linebacker after agreeing to terms on a deal with former Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree. The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who note that Dupree will be making $16.5 million annually on a multi-year deal, although it isn’t clear over how many years exactly. Dupree has tallied 39.5 sacks since coming into the league in 2015, including 19.5 in 27 games the past two seasons and a career-high 11.5 in 2019. Dupree is coming off a torn ACL last season that limited him to just 11 games.

  • Jordan Palmer discusses why Trevor Lawrence should be successful with Jags

    The quarterback consultant said that the NFL might actually be less pressure than Lawrence was used to as the face of college football.

  • Report: Titans, Kendall Lamm agree to two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million

    The Titans are not just concentrating on upgrading their pass rush. They also are working on improving the depth in their offensive line. Tennessee has reached agreement with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Titans reached agreements with pass rushers Denico [more]

  • What Joe Thuney's new contract means for Brandon Scherff and Washington

    Guard Joe Thuney reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the Chiefs on Monday. Here's how that deal impacts Brandon Scherff and the Washington Football Team.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Madison LeCroy Turns Off IG Comments Amid J.Lo and A-Rod Troubles

    Last month Madison denied affair rumors involving her and Alex.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page will all the latest moves.

  • Rory McIlroy misses Players cut by 10 strokes, admits trying to match Bryson DeChambeau's power hurt him

    Rory probably won't be the last to try to imitate Bryson.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Coach: Sabres' Jack Eichel out for 'foreseeable future'

    An upper-body injury will keep Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the "foreseeable future," coach Ralph Krueger said Saturday. Krueger has declined to offer more specifics about the injury, but Eichel appeared to hurt his neck after a check into the boards by Casey Cizikas late in the third period. Now, the Sabres, who have a league-low 16 points, are left to hope that Eichel will be able to return this season.

  • Warriors rookie James Wiseman benched for 3 quarters after missing COVID-19 test

    "He responded exactly as I had hoped he would. He competed with energy and that bodes well."

  • What we learned from the G League Ignite team

    Who helped their draft stock and what did we learn from G League bubble season? We break down the four prospects' performances and where they potentially stand on draft boards.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to Joe Thuney’s signing is all you need to know

    It's safe to say that Mahomes is happy with the Chiefs' choice to add Joe Thuney.

  • Indiana stuck at home watching NCAA tourney, but solution to Hoosiers' coaching woes is coming to town

    Indiana was so bad this year that it missed a tournament held solely in its own state and ended up firing coach Archie Miller. But his replacement seems obvious if the Hoosiers bother to chase him.

  • Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

    UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Russell Wilson trade: Bears helped by Seahawk's interest in Sam Darnold

    The key could be a three-way trade.